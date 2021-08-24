MOUNT CARMEL — Police recovered most of a kilo package of meth that was tossed from a vehicle along with several thousand dollars in cash during a high speed pursuit that began Saturday morning with a loud muffler traffic stop in Mount Carmel.
The large bag meth, which was labeled "2.02 pounds", was tossed from the moving vehicle on Goshen Valley Road at the Holston River Bridge.
MCPD Chief Ken Lunsford Jr. told the Review he believes the suspects were attempting to toss the drugs and cash into the river. Instead the bag hit the bridge and ruptured.
“It looked like the day after a snow storm, after the snow melted and all the rock salt left on the street,” Lunsford said.
"The bag hit a pillar on the bridge"
Shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday MCPD Officer Brad Whitson observed a 2-door black vehicle traveling west on Main Street in Mount Carmel with what Whitson described as an “extremely loud exhaust”.
Whitson stated in his report that he conducted a traffic stop at the Rub-a-Dub car wash on Main Street and made contact with the driver, Brandon Matthew Maultbay and his passenger Hunter Dacoda-Lynn Gorley.
Maultbay, 27, 969 Main Street, Surgoinsville, was found to have a suspended license and a pending Hawkins County arrest warrant for failure to appear. Whitson then requested backup from the HCSO.
“After backup arrived, we approached the vehicle, at which time the driver shut the door and went to start the vehicle,” Whitson said. “I then opened the driver’s side door told the driver to get out of the vehicle, and tried to grab his arm, when the driver took off and exited the car wash. A pursuit ensued down Main Street into Church Hill, and continue through Church Hill across Highway 11-W onto Goshen Valley Road.”
Whitson added, “At that time the passenger threw a plastic bag out the window and attempted to throw the bag in the river, however the bag hit a pillar on the bridge and busted open.”
The CHPD was then requested to respond to the bridge and collect the contents of the baggy.
"Ran down both suspects through the woods"
Deputies Billy Begley and Cpl. Mike Allen had responded to assist Whitson with the traffic stop, and participated in the pursuit pursuit, which continued down River Road to Mountain View, and then onto Bays Mountain Park.
Lunsford said the officers lost the suspect vehicle a couple of times. Ultimatey Begley located the vehicle, which fled up an ATV trail.
Maultbay drove up as far as he could until he vehicle got stuck, Lunsford said. He and Gorley then exited the vehicle and fled on foot.
Lunsford noted the Begley "ran down both suspects through the woods", and when Whitson arrived on the scene Begley was walking them both down.
Whitson stated in his report that Maultbay had three grams of meth and $1,200 in his front pants pocket.
Inside the vehicle police located a glass pipe with white crystallized substance, several clear baggies, and a large digital scale.
Bridge was shut down to collect evidence
For safety the bridge was shut down to collect evidence. Although bag was labeled 2.02 pounds, police were only able to recover 1.3 pounds (658 grams). Lunsford said the rest was impacted into the asphalt, and the Goshen Valley VFD responded and hosed off the bridge.
Along with the meth police also recovered $5,425 in cash from the bridge.
The street value of the original 2.02 pounds was estimated at between $12,000 and $24,000 depending on the fluctuating street prices.
Maultbay was charged Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Felony Evading Arrest, Evading Arrest by Foot, Tampering with Evidence, Driving while in Possession of Meth, Reckless Driving, Speeding 86 mph in a 30 mph zone, Driving an Unregistered Vehicle, Loud Exhaust, Driving on Suspended License fourth offense, Stop Sign Violation, two red light violations, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Misuse of Registration, and no insurance.
He was arraigned Monday in Sessions Court and ordered held without bond pending a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 29.
Gorley, 20, 1515 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, was charged with Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Evading Arrest by Foot, and Tampering with Evidence.
Gorley was arraigned Monday and was being held on $75,000 bond pending his preliminary hearing also set for Sept. 29.
This was the second time since April Whitson made a major drug bust due to a loud muffler. On April 3 Whitson seized a half pound of meth and $4,450 in cash as a result of a loud muffle traffic stop on David Matthew Forrester, 28, 1414 Leeland Drive, Kingsport
Lunsford noted that Whitson alone has taken approximately three pounds of meth off the street so far this year.