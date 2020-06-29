Kingsport, TN – The City of Kingsport 2020 Fourth of July Celebration will be a drive-in fireworks extravaganza! The fireworks will begin Saturday, July 4, around 9:45PM for a 10-15 minute display. They will be set off in two areas, a downtown vicinity and an Eastman Road vicinity, to maximize the viewing area. Fireworks will be visible from many surrounding homes and parking lots.
In accordance with Sullivan County Department of Health recommendations, you are asked to remain in your vehicles while viewing the fireworks. If necessary to be outside of vehicles, safe physical distancing should be maintained. Also, viewers are encouraged to wear masks.
Tune your car radio to 98.5 WTFM to enjoy patriotic music along with the fireworks displays.
Due to the drive-in nature of the show, road closures will apply – see attached map. The following closures will be in place by 9:30PM until the conclusion of the event: Eastman Road between East Center Street and Ft Henry Drive, Berry Street from Fuller Street to Eastman Road, East Center Street from Park Street to Eastman Road (Fort Henry Drive will remain open).
