For nearly every indicator, the American Nursing Association says, America’s nurses are less healthy than the average American.
They’re more likely to be overweight, stressed out and tired. Workplace violence, injuries on the job and the 24/7 demands of the health care environment push many nurses to the breaking point.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says that registered nurses have the fourth-highest rate of injuries and illnesses that result in days away from work when compared to all other occupations. Yes, even lumberjacks.
To improve the health of America’s 4 million registered nurses, the ANA launched the Healthy Nurse, Healthy Nation movement five years ago. Its mission is to connect and engage nurses and organizations to help nurses get more exercise, rest, nutrition, a better quality of life and be more safe on the job. It’s a free program, open to everyone in the industry. There are more than 230,000 participants and more than 580 partner organizations.
It was particularly vital during the COVID-19 pandemic, which tried nurses’ health like never before.
“We encourage employers, professional associations and schools of nursing to share and amplify the vital HNHN resources that help nurses combat burnout, manage stress and overcome trauma,” ANA President Ernest J. Grant, RN, FAAN, said. “Together, we can ensure our nursing workforce is at its peak health and wellness.”
One of the things the program does is to match nurses with mental health resources, offering things like a free subscription to Headspace PLUS and other apps to improve the mental health and resilience of nurses across the country. It also organizes challenges for nurses to participate in for healthy eating, exercise and more.
“Nurses’ physical and mental well-being have never been more important — to the profession and to every one of us who counts on nurses for health care and leadership,” said Kate Judge, executive director of the American Nurses Foundation.
Matthew S. Howard is a nurse who participates in the HNHN challenge. He said he walks the dog and connects with family and friends regularly, even virtually, to improve his well-being.
“A healthy mental lifestyle is so important to me right now,” he said.
Sonya L. Clayton, another participant, said she carves out quiet time to help her mental health.
“At night, I try to have at least 30 minutes of quiet time reading or doing something calming,” she said. “I also talk to my prayer partner every day, and that connection is so reassuring.”