I am NOT really the hardnose that my friends joked about as described in my column last week. But through the years with my rhinoceros collection, I did learn a few biblical lessons about leadership from the great beasts.
DETERMINATION - It’s not good to be too rigid, stubborn, or inflexible, but being hard-nosed is not necessarily a bad characteristic especially when it describes a person who is strong in his convictions and uncompromising in the truth. “Behold, I have made your face strong against their faces, and your forehead strong against their foreheads.” Ezekiel 3:8
INDUSTRIOUSNESS - Rhinos use their horns to dig for their food. Life doesn’t just hand us what we want nor are we entitled to enjoy the food of laziness. When God provided daily bread for His people in the wilderness, they had to go out and gather it up. Sure, God does provide for our physical needs, but He expects us to WORK for it. “...this we commanded you, that if any would not work, neither should he eat.” 2 Thessalonians 3:10
DISCERNMENT - Rhinos have poor eyesight but they do have acute senses of smell and hearing. Things are not always clear at first so we should take care to be wise and fully informed. Before jumping to conclusions or quickly taking sides in disputes, it is good to take the time to listen to all sides and “nose” around a little. Only a fool decides a matter before he hears it. “The heart of the prudent gets knowledge; and the ear of the wise seeks knowledge.” Proverbs 18:15
STRENGHT - Anyone who has ever had to assume tough responsibilities or make hard decisions knows that there will always be people who won’t agree or who will criticize. Develop some thick skin. We can’t always make everyone happy and those who try will be frustrated and ineffective. Learn to lighten up a little. “...for the Lord GOD will help me; therefore, shall I not be confounded: therefore, have I set my face like a flint, and I know that I shall not be ashamed.” Isaiah 50:7
RESILIENCE - Rhinos are often hunted for their horns but did you know that, if broken or cut off, the horns will grow back? Sooner or later, we will all experience some loss, disappointment, pain, or defeat. God expects us to be resilient so get up, get over it and go on. You can’t do yourself or anyone else any good by wallowing around in your misery. “We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair; Persecuted, but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed;” 2 Corinthians 4:8-9
COURAGE - It is easy to go along with the crowds. But sometimes we are required to make decisions or take stands that are unpopular. When those times come, the crowds and even our friends may disappear. It takes courage to stand firm for what is right and when we do, we are often left feeling all alone. “Therefore, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that your labor is not in vain in the Lord.” I Cor 15:58
STABILITY - Rhinos short legs and great size make them solid and unmovable. Christians should be firm and unwavering in faith. “A double minded man is unstable in all his ways.” James 1:8
MEEKNESS - Given their size and strength, rhinos are reputed to be dangerous, but, in general, they are peaceful and surprisingly timid. In fact, they usually prefer flight to fight when threatened. Even territorial disputes are more likely to be settled by posturing and diplomacy than by serious fighting. Strength under control is the definition of meekness and should characterize godly people. The Lord Jesus who had and has all power demonstrated this Himself; “I am meek and lowly,” He said. Real power is to exercise self-control.
“He that is slow to anger is better than the mighty; and he that rules his spirit than he that takes a city.” Proverbs 16:32
READINESS - The thick skins of rhinos provide an armor-like covering. They also use their horns to defend themselves against predators. It’s a dangerous world and the wicked one, like a roaring lion, would “devour” us. God has provided protective armor for us and equipped us for battle. “Put on the whole armor of God. Wrap yourself with truth and cover yourself in righteousness. Cover your feet with the good news of peace and protect yourself with the shield of faith and the helmet of salvation and the Sword of the Spirit which is the Word of God.” Eph 6:13-17
TEACHABILITY - The rhino is one of the most easily tamed animals in Africa. Once penned, he soon becomes so gentle that he will eat out of his keeper’s hand. We need to yield ourselves to God, allowing Him to be Lord so that He can tame and use us. “Take my yoke upon you and learn of me.” Matthew 11:29 “Hear instruction, and be wise, and refuse it not. Blessed is the man that hears me, watching daily at my gates, waiting at the posts of my doors.” Proverbs 8:33
HUMILITY - The reign of a dominant male can be short-lived, lasting as little as three years before another assumes the lead and the older male resumes a subordinate and submissive life. It is important to remember that it is God who establishes kingdoms, ordains authority, and places men in ministry. And He removes men from their positions at His will and for His purposes. “...be subject one to another and be clothed with humility: for God resists the proud and gives grace to the humble. Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that He may exalt you in due time.” I Peter 5:5-6
COOPERATION - Oxpeckers are little birds that hitch rides on the backs of rhinos. While they might seem to be bothersome little nuisances, they clean ticks from the hides of the rhinos, and they act as early warning systems. Perched high on the rhinos, with their birds-eye views, they raise the alarm call and take flight at the approach of danger. Leaders should remember that every member, no matter how small, has value and is necessary in God’s work. “Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity!” Psalm 133:1
Ralph M. Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the OLDE TOWNE EMPORIUM at 212 E. Main St. in Rogersville. Comments are welcome. You may contact him at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com or by phone at (951) 321 9235.