The Cherokee Marching Chiefs bid farewell to their highly successful field show for 2021 entitled “All Aboard”. Songs featured in the field show included The Great Locomotive Chase, Believe from The Polar Express, and Crazy Train.
Director Brandon Linkous invited the community to Mike Sivert Field at Cherokee Stadium to watch the field show one final time.
More significantly, it was the last time for some wickedly talented seniors to march with the band.
Senior band members included Cheyenne Bare, Annika Blackburn, Tristan Conn, Thomas Harris, Maya Lawson, Samuel Manis, Levi Myers, Sarah Redding, Big Nate Spence, Sierra Trent, Yash Trivedi, and Jennalee Williams.
Dr. Booker exclaimed one final time to these seniors, “are you kidding me?” as he shared his pride and amazement at what these seniors have accomplished in marching band the past 4 years.
Thank you to the parents, boosters, staff, friends, and family members who volunteered and supported the Marching Chiefs this year.
Your efforts to raise funds, host the concession stand, transport band members, haul equipment and uniforms to competitions, ready the pit, and everything between are not lost on us. We recognize your contributions and offer a heartfelt thank you. All aboard… this train has left the station.
Cherokee Academic Team in the Smart 16
Congratulations to the Cherokee Academic Team which won a seat in the Smart Sixteen bracket for the PBS Scholars Bowl last week.
The team outperformed and outscored 48 other academic teams in east Tennessee and Kentucky.
Team members include DaYeon Lee, Stephanie DeHart, Jhase Kesterson, Henry Brooks, Yash Trivedi, Dennis Gao, Emma Johnson, Kris Diaz, and Hetvi Patel.
They are coached by Leigh Ann Little, 10th grade English teacher at Cherokee.
Thank you, Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department
Last week three members from the Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department in Mooresburg assisted Cherokee students in the Fire Management Services program learn how to pull and fold hose.
Thank you CHS alumnus and volunteer firefighter, Justin Nance, CHS alumnus and Lakeview Lt. Andrew Bean, and 50+ year veteran of fire service in upstate New York Paul Frutiger for training our fire science students.
Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math
Two Cherokee High School teachers participated in a professional learning opportunity with Purdue University. The partnership was offered in large part to a STEM education initiative with the Niswonger Foundation in Greeneville, Tennessee.
Jeff Hobbs, an engineering and robotics teacher, and Phillip Jennings, an architecture and engineering design teacher, received 10 Build Smart MicroKart Kits as well as 10 Micro Bits. These smart kits are pocket-sized computers with LED light displays, buttons, sensors, and many input/output features.
Mr. Hobbs and Mr. Jennings will teach students to design their own MicroKart using Computer-aided drafting (CAD) software.
Students will use a 3D printer to print the design and then learn how to wire, program, and operate the smart microkart kits. Integration of smart technology and engineering principles will provide an authentic engineering learning experience for students.
Thanks to Purdue University and the Niswonger Foundation for providing course curriculum, lesson plans, and student textbooks.