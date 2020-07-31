SNEEDVILLE — Contractors who are qualified to do this kind of work may be interested in knowing that Clinch-Powell Educational Cooperative is accepting bids for paving of approximately 5,000 square feet of parking lot at Clinch-Powell Educational Cooperative Early Head Start, located at 398 Harrison Street, in Sneedville.
For specifications and information please contact David Rowland at 423-526-1981 (cell) or 423-626-9270 (office).
Bids may be mailed via U.S. Mail to David Rowland, Facilities Supervisor, Clinch-Powell Educational Cooperative, P.O. Box 279, Tazewell, TN 37879, or emailed to dthomas@cpec.org.
The deadline for submitted bids will be August 14, 2020 at 4 p.m.
Clinch-Powell reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.
A “legal notice” regarding this project will appear in the July 31 and Aug. 7 issues of The Rogersville Review and The Hancock Co. Eagle.