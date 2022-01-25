Hawkins County commissioners last week renewed their commitment to increasing security at the courthouses in Rogersville and Church Hill.
During the Jan. 19 meeting of the commission’s Public Safety Committee (PSC) commissioners voted 5-0 to forward a safety plan for both facilities to the Budget Committee to review for a funding recommendation.
In July of last year The PSC agreed to schedule a meeting with the Buildings Committee to discuss the plans. Prior to that the PSC agreed to forward a HCSO plan for both courthouses to the Budget Committee to discuss funding approval.
So far neither of those actions have taken place.
In 2016 HCSO Lt. James Woods created safety plans for the Hawkins County courthouse, Church Hill city/county building and other county facilities.
No cost figures have been released publicly for the Church Hill security plan, but Woods previously estimated that the plan for Hawkins County Courthouse would cost $50,000 for startup and equipment, and an estimated $105,000 annual recurring cost for personnel.
A key element of both plans is having a full time deputy on duty to man the entrance, guide courthouse patrons as they enter to their destination, and evaluate people as they enter to determine if they’re acting suspiciously.
A deputy was manning the entrance at the height of COVID last year to check temperatures and make sure people were wearing masks while inside.
Commissioner Tom Kern said he felt the presence of an officer at the courthouse during business hours was a significant safety measure.
“I think it’s a matter of time that something will happen to us here without security,” Kern said. “I spoke with the mayor (Jim Lee) about it and I spoke with the sheriff about it.”
One step Kern said he believes is essential is reducing each facility to one entrance, and having that entrance manned by a deputy.
Kern added, “Last year during the pandemic our sheriff graciously put a man up there to help people in different ways. To find their way in and out of this courthouse. (The deputy) was wanting to know why you’re here, trying to cut down on COVID visits, and I was impressed with the way this worked.”
Kern pointed to past incidents at the county clerk’s office involving irate customers making threats. PSC Chairman Larry Clonce said he spoke to Trustee Jim Shanks last week about a recent incident involving an irate customer which resulted in clerks hitting the Panic Button, but the response time wasn’t as quick as they would have liked.
“I have visited that courthouse, and I can walk in there any given time, see no one, and have free run of that place, wherever I want to go,” Kern added. “I think it’s time that we have someone up there, not only policing this place, and acting not only as a deterrent, but helping people out to know where they’re going.”
Clonce said he agreed to take this chairmanship of the PSC because he was concerned about the security at Rogersville and in Church Hill courthouses.
“Everything costs money, but I think the security at the courthouse is something that (we need),” Clonce said. “When I was a boy we didn’t have problems like that. Every day, even in places like Walmart, people come in and cause disturbances.”
Mayor Lee added, “How do you put a price on safety.”