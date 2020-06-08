On Friday, June 5, the Church Hill Police Department seized the Church Hill Inn, which is located at 142 Volunteer Street due to “constant complaints, numerous official reports and repetitive arrests” at the Inn.
According to the CHPD press release, there have been over 50 arrests at the Inn just since 2015.
Readers may remember that the Inn was the site of a drive-by shooting and a stabbing just within the month of April this year.
“The Church Hill Inn poses a substantial risk to the community and its citizens,” reads the press release.
CHPD served a Petition for Abatement of Nuisance on Friday on the Inn’s owners, Kalpeshkumar Patel and Pinalben Patel.
The owners were ordered to appear in Hawkins County Circuit Court Wednesday, June 10 at 9 a.m. to show cause why the shutdown order shouldn’t be permanent.
The press release noted that CHPD has been working on this order with the help of District Attorney Dan Armstrong.
“This investigation includes major criminal incidents dating back over twenty years,” reads the press release. “The investigation stems from constant complaints, numerous official reports, and repetitive arrests related to illegal drug use, illegal drug trafficking, drug overdoses, overdose deaths, child abuse, child neglect, burglaries, unlawful possession of firearms, thefts, armed robberies, kidnappings, public indecency, domestic violence, aggravated assault, attempted first degree murder, gun violence, harboring of fugitives, vandalism, assaults of police officers, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.”
The court allowed for a temporary writ of injunction allowing for the closure of the property, and the order has been posted on all entrances of the property.
All occupants were forced to vacate the property immediately.
While serving the order, the CHPD also arrested four people for the following charged: felony drug trafficking, violation of community corrections, Sullivan Co. warrant for drug charges and violation of probation. The individual charged with felony drug trafficking was also a fugitive from justice in Virginia.
Over 50 arrests since 2015
“Arrests have been made and are made on guests and tenants on a very regular basis and number of deaths related to the Church Hill Inn have occurred there throughout the past decade,” reads Armstrong’s petition. “These occurrences continue to present date without any signs of improvement. The law enforcement community has attempted to gain cooperation from property owners, but that has been futile…”
“We’ve had a little bit of every type of call down there,” CHPD Chief Mosley said in published reports. “It just seems in the last little bit the calls have gotten more serious. We’ve had a robbery, a stabbing, the shooting incident a couple of weeks ago. It just seems to be getting worse. It’s near a school. It’s near a residential neighborhood. It’s time.”
Church Hill named safest city
This seizure comes just a few days after Church Hill was named the safest city in the state for the second year in a row.
This year, the city was ranked as safest in the state by a home security product research and review website known as SafeWise based on FBI property and violent crime statistics from 2018.
Last year, the consumer-review website Security Baron released a report ranking Church Hill as the safest city in Tennessee based on FBI Crime Statistics from 2016 and 2017.
The SafeWise study determined that Church Hill, with a population of 6,664, had a violent crime rate (VCR) of 1.8 per thousand in 2018, and a property crime rate (PCR) of 4.2 per thousand in 2018.
Mount Carmel, which was listed as the fifth safest in the 2016-17 Security Baron study, dropped to 16th safest in the 2018 SafeWise study.
The SafeWise study also ranked Bean Station as the fourth safest city.
Last year the Security Baron study listed 92 Tennessee cities on its safest list, and SafeWise listed 121 cities based on the 2018 crime stats.
