HARROGATE — Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) has announced over 500 undergraduate students were placed on the Dean’s List for the fall semester of 2021.
To be placed on the Dean’s List, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher, grade-point average for the semester.
The following local students were honored
Autumn Belcher of Rogersville.
Sadie Conley of Surgoinsville.
Sinclair Conley of Surgoinsville.
Ashtyn Gibson of Church Hill.
Kaitlyn Luster of Rogersville.
Landon Margetjak of Rogersville.
Nathan McBride of Bulls Gap.
Alexis Moore of Church Hill.
Brent Smith of Mooresburg.