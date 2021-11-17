A Hawkins County man already facing two domestic assault charges was arrested last week accused of attacking his wife a third time in three months, and then attacking a police officer who responded to their residence.
The third incident resulted in two new assault charges, and a vandalism charge for Aaron Michael Murray, 45, 928 Millers Bluff Road, Rogersville.
On the afternoon of Nov. 11 HCSO Deputy Jeff Walker was working part time for the Surgoinsville Police Department when a citizen stopped by the SPD Office and reported he could hear a woman screaming for help at 928 Millers Bluff Road.
Walker then notified the HCSO and responded to assist HCSO Sgt. Sam Wilhoit.
Wilhoit reported that upon their arrival a woman ran out of the residence carrying a small child and yelling “please help he’s going to kill me”.
The suspect was identified as Murray who took off running out the back of the residence into a wooded area where he was tasered by Walker.
“When I caught up with them I noticed that Murray was on top of Walker hitting him in the head with Walker’s taser, that he was able to get away from him, and breaking Walker’s glasses,” Wilhoit stated in his report. “A brief struggle began where Mr. Murray was tased a second time before being detained.”
Although the wife refused treatment from EMS, she stated she thought her arm may have been broken by Murray.
She stated that Murray hit her several time in the face and right arm, and Wilhoit reported that she had redness and bruising on her right arm and a torn shirt.
At the time of his Nov. 11 arrest Murray was free on bond from a domestic assail charge that occurred in September, and a domestic assault charge that occurred in October.
During his Oct. 20 arrangement on the second domestic assault charge Murray was served with an order prohibiting contact with the victim, and released on recognizance.
Following his Nov. 11 arrest Murray was held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending arraignment on the new charges this past Monday in Sessions Court.
He was scheduled to appear in Sessions Court Wednesday on the October domestic assault charge.