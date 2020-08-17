ROGERSVILLE -- Phillip "Eddie" Eidson, age 73, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Ballad Health’s Holston Valley Medical Center after an extended illness.
He was retired from TRW.
Eddie was preceded in death by his wife, Irma Newman Eidson; parents, James C. and Stella Anderson Eidson; and sister, Deloris Kenner.
Survivors include his son, Jason E. Eidson and wife, Mindy, of Rogersville; two grandchildren, Chase and Chloe Eidson, both of Rogersville; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville. The funeral Service will be conducted at 7 p.m., in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Bobby Joe Hancock officiating. The graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, at McKinney Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home,of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Eidson family.