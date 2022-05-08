Throughout most of church history, some musicians have attempted to revive old hymns, make a few alterations, and reintroduce them to a new generation. Sometimes writers make legitimate changes to correct doctrine or to clarify language difficulties. And sometimes they add other stanzas that greatly improve the hymns.
That practice, however, is not without due criticism because those altered hymns border on plagiarism. One modern hymn pirate is Chris Tomlin who has taken a great hymn, changed the score, added a refrain, renamed it, and then copyrighted his new creation.
But not all hymn changes are the result of piracy. “At The Cross” is one of those hybrid hymns. It was originally written, without a refrain, in 1707 by Isaac Watts who titled it, “Alas! And Did My Savior Bleed?”
In 1885, Ralph Hudson republished it, complete and intact, with his added refrain and the new title, AT THE CROSS. However, In every hymnbook, the lyrics are still attributed to Isaac Watts.
Nevertheless, there are plenty of critics who complain that the added refrain breaks the serious mood of Watts’ hymn. But I would argue that the structure of this altered hymn is similar to the structure of the hymn, Christ Arose. It starts with a dark and somber feel because Jesus was crucified and buried. But then, suddenly, the song explodes in joyful gladness because He is alive.
“At The Cross” begins with Isaac Watts’ vivid picture of the crucifixion of Christ at Calvary and the seriousness of our sin. It is not uncomfortable for most people to think or talk about the crucifixion in universal and impersonal terms (eg. “Jesus died on the cross for the sins of the world”). It is much more difficult when it is personalized. The lyrics of this hymn are deliberately painful and designed to convict us.
When I think about that cross, I see the Son of God who was crucified for me. He took the humiliation and shame of being stripped naked and paraded through the mocking crowds; He endured the beatings and scourging that tore His flesh to shreds and laid it open to expose His bones. He is the One who was forsaken by His Father. And He did all that for me.
The truth is, there is nothing good in me. I can do NOTHING to merit God’s mercy and grace. So, in the last stanza, Isaac Watts concedes, “Drops of grief can never repay the debt of love I owe.”
It grieves me that I stand here, alive, knowing that His punishment should have been mine. I deserved that death sentence.
I love Watts’ hymn, but I praise God for the message of Ralph Hudson’s added refrain. It proclaims our hope. The Light of God has penetrated our hearts. Because of Calvary, the burdens of our sin and guilt are gone.
“For by grace you have been saved through faith, and THAT not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast.” (Eph. 2.8-9)
