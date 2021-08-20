Review seeking input on 9/11 commemorative article

Where were you on Sept. 11, 2001? How did you feel?
The Rogersville Review would like to know.
The Review will present a special edition on the weekend of Sept. 11-12 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11, and we want to include stories from the community.
Anyone interested in participating will need to email their responses to the following three questions to allison.goley@therogersvillereview.com:
1. Where were you on Sept. 11, 2021 and what were you doing?
2. What emotions did you feel when you learned of the terrorist attack?
3. In what ways did this day change your life?
In order for your response to be included in the special edition, it will need to be sent in by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3.
Please include a photo of you along with your submission. If you have a photo of you from Sept. 11, 2001, that is even better.
We look forward to your submissions!