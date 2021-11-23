A long awaited truck driving school at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology campus at Phipps Bend, which has been planned since before the pandemic began, could begin offering classes as soon as January.
The proposed truck driving school at Phipps Bend has been highly anticipated and is expected to attract a large number of prospective students who are needed to meet the current high demand for truckers.
Phipps Bend TCAT campus coordinator Charles Johnson told the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board last week that plans for the truck driving school were derailed by COVID-19.
During the Nov. 18 IDB meeting Johnson recounted his conversation with Morristown TCAT president Jerry Young which indicated that the truck driving school is back on track.
“I feel like we’d already have this were it not for COVID, which we could say about a lot of stuff,” Johnson said. “But, this is what he told me. He said we must have a partner to offset the cost. Now he has identified a partner, and they have identified us. He never even told me the name of the company. Maybe he doesn’t want it to get out. I don’t know.”
Johnson added, “He said their demand is so high, that they’ve not been able to schedule a visit to our campus yet. I assume that means the demand within the trucking company that was going to come here.”
‘Starting this in our spring trimester’
Young has also indicated in meetings that they are looking at starting the truck driving class at Phipps Bend in January, Johnson added.
“Student handbooks and publications that we put out have been updated to include truck driving,” Johnson told the IDB. “Nobody else in this system offers truck driving. It’s got to be us. The class actually goes before the TBR (Tennessee Board of Regents) in December to be approved. He (Young) has given me a preliminary date of starting this in our spring trimester in January.”
Johnson added, “We’ll keep our fingers crossed. I have inquiries almost weekly about this. It’s a class that we can run people through fairly quickly if we do get it started.”
Cosmetology classes begin next summer
Johnson told the IDB that classroom renovation bids have been advertised and equipment ordered to offer cosmetology classes at the Phipps Bend TCAT beginning in the summer of 2022.
He noted that the room where the classes will take place never had plumbing before, and there will also be electrical upgrades needed for the equipment.
Electrician and plumbing bids for the project have been advertised. Johnson said the only potential hiccup in the program would be a delay in the arrival of equipment due to supply line problems.
But, that won’t delay the start of the program, and classes could begin at Volunteer High School if the facility isn’t ready.
“The class has been made and I have people who are already wanting to apply for that class,” Johnson said.
Johnson added, “I want every class we can get inside that building, on those grounds — I want it there. That’s what my goal is just about every day, to get that accomplished.”