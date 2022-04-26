A Florida couple looking for a way to retire on vacation while still earning an income will be opening a new campground later this spring on a man-made lake near the Hawkins County line in Greene County.
Darrin Waldkoetter worked for Walmart Logistics. They have a building in Midway, so he became familiar with the area.
He and his wife Jennifer fell in love with the area and bought a vacation home in Greene County to escape the South Florida heat.
One day he and his daughter were passing a corn field on Rt. 70 about 3 miles south of the Hawkins County line when they noticed a for sale sign in the ditch.
“I swear, the Lord just goes, ‘That’s a campground’,” Darrin told the Review Saturday. “It was a cornfield, but I just thought it was the coolest place for a campground. It’s shaping up to be what I envisioned. I designed it. We wanted to make the lake go all the way to the back, but ended up not being able to due that due to a wetland being back there. But, that’s OK. It actually turned out to be the right thing because I think a lot of what we would have dug up would have been pretty high.”
It’s called Mammoth Ridge RV Park and Campground and is located at 12300 Lonesome Pine Trail about 1.5 miles north of I-81 exit 30 in Greene County.
Darrin and an excavator operator dug the lake, hitting several springs during the process to help keep it full.
They built a white sandy beach on the lake, and they’ll have swimming, paddle boats, kayaks, volleyball, sand toys for the kids, beach lounge chairs and umbrellas, a dog park, and a gaga-ball court.
Around the lake will be a 3/4th mile walking path, and the lake will be stocked for fishing.
There’s an island in the middle of the lake which has a golf green for hole-in-one competitions.
The camp store will have a game room, laundry facilities, and camping supplies, and there’s also a bath-house in case your camper doesn’t have a bathroom.
The campground will have 77 RV sites, of which 47 will surround the lake. The lakeside sites will be full hookup. The back sites will be electric and water only until later this year when their innovative eco-friendly septic treatment system for that half of the campground is completed.
They’re planning on opening later this spring.
“We don’t want to be multi-millionaires,” Darrin said. “We just want to live happy. People come by and say, you ought to build it and sell it. Well, I put my heart and soul into this, and we think it’s going to be cool. Coming to work, it won’t be like working — watching people enjoy themselves and kids having fun.”
He added, “We want to be happy. I was happy at work, but when you’ve done something 25 years managing people — I figured I can mange them a little easier if they’re on vacation.”
For more information contact Darrin and Jennifer at (772) 985-0233.