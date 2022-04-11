When one thinks of small town America, what comes to mind is Main Street, tight-knit communities with loving families and Grandma’s apple pie on Sunday afternoons and a love of country and Democracy.
What Hawkins County encountered in February 2022 was a travesty of those ideologies and has now become a county divided by politics. Important elections are underway this year and, as we all know, carry with them opinions, gossip, mudslinging, etc.
Those are to be expected and nothing new. This year, however, your right to vote was placed under attack. Every County office with an office holder is up for election and over 50 candidates had come forward to place themselves on the ballot for consideration by YOU, the voters of Hawkins County.
Many of the candidates are new to the political scene and would bring with them change for the County. The Hawkins County Election Commission had reviewed each petition through the eyes of State law compliance and those approved were passed through.
That’s where the parties stepped in. Have you ever heard the phrase “bona fide Republican?” The Republican Party revamped their bylaws in the last couple of years, stating to be a bona fide Republican means you have voted in at least three of the last four Republican primaries.
If you did not meet that requirement, you were not bona fide. Twenty-one candidates for local offices on the 2022 ballot were not, by the Republican Party bylaws, bona fide Republicans. Any candidate could be challenged by another bona fide Republican and two of such to complete a successful challenge is required.
Of the twenty-one Hawkins County candidates who were not bona fide, only three of those candidates were challenged. All challenge notification letters from the State Republican Party were received after the petition deadline of 12:00 pm on February 17, 2022. Soon after the challenges came to light, one candidate who was challenged was returned to the ballot while the other two, Curt Taylor and Chuck Smith, were left off the ballot. Both those candidates are pursuing write-in candidacies — Curt Taylor is asking to written in for both the primary and general elections and Chuck Smith will be a write-in candidate in the August 2022 general election.
Why were all twenty-one non-bona fide candidates not fully challenged? Why was one of the three fully challenged candidates returned to the ballot unscathed while the other two, Curt Taylor and Chuck Smith, left off?
As citizens of Hawkins County and registered voters, you should be concerned as to why candidates seem to pick and chosen for the right to be a candidate on the ballot, especially after they have been approved by the Hawkins County Election Commission. If you planned to vote for Mr. Taylor or Mr. Smith, your choice to see their name on the ballot has been removed by only two individuals.
Now you must take an extra step to write their names in for office. As voters and citizens in Hawkins County, we need to wake up and start paying attention to what is going on within our small town America. Good men and women who want to help and promote our County are being cut out and our right to vote for who we as voters think would be the best person for the job is being removed.
Danita Caldwell, Rogersville