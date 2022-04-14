Police reported that a motorist was literally all over the road last week, nearly running off of both sides of Highway 11-W in Church Hill before fleeing from a traffic stop.
Upon being stopped and forcibly removed from his vehicle, police were required to administer NARCAN overdose treatment twice when Ricky Wayne McClellan, 61, became unresponsive.
McClellan was then revived and transported to the Holston Valley Medical Center.
After being discharged from the hospital McClellan was re-arrested on April 9 and charged with felony evading arrest, DUI, possession of meth, possession of oxycodone, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, failure to maintain lanes and registration violation.
HCSO Deputy Daniel DesOrmeaux stated in his report that on April 7 shortly before 7 a.m. he responded to a BOLO (be on the lookout) for an intoxicated driver on Highway 11-W near Volunteer High School.
DesOrmeaux reported that as he was approaching the Goshen Valley Road intersection eastbound on 11-W he observed the suspect vehicle “swerving all over the roadway to the point of running off both sides of the roadway.”
When DesOrmeaux attempted a traffic stop the vehicle continued east until it was forced to stop by traffic and officers at the Silver Lake Road intersection.
DesOrmeaux reported that McClellan refused to exit the vehicle and was forcibly removed by he and CHPD Office Will Mullins. McClellan then struggled and had to be forcibly handcuffed.
A canister containing 1.33 grams of meth was located in the driver’s side door, and two oxycodone pills were found in McClellan’s pocket, DesOrmeaux said.
DesOrmeaux reported that prior to passing out McClellan was unsteady on his feet and speaking incoherently.
A loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun with a spare loaded clip was found in the passenger seat; and a Silver Eagle 20 gauge shotgun was found behind the front seats.
McClellan was arraigned in Sessions Court Monday and released on $20,000 bond pending a July 27 court date.