A few years ago, an unusual storm dumped nearly 10 inches of rain in some parts of Southern CA.
So what did we hear on the news? Here is the summary from the morning’s broadcast:
“We needed the rain, but THE DROUGHT IS NOT OVER. This rainstorm DIDN’T MAKE ANY DIFFERENCE. In order to be sufficient, we would need non-stop rain for 180 DAYS.
WHAT? The rain DIDN’T MAKE ANY DIFFERENCE. I don’t know about everyone else in my town but, my scorched and dying landscape got plenty of much-needed water, the dust on my roof and my cars was washed off, and my pool was well-filled again.
All of those represent water that I did not consume through the public utility thereby depleting valuable resources from a short supply. Multiplied by millions of households across the Southland, surely that must have made SOME difference. I’m surprised that the water czars didn’t charge me for the rainwater I used (but if any of them read this, I’m sure they thought about imposing a rainwater tax on all of us).
The obvious truth was that water levels in all our lakes and storage basins were raised, Much of it was absorbed into the ground and groundwater resources were replenished.
180 days; 180 DAYS? Are they kidding? It only took God forty days to flood the whole world. Those kinds of inane statements are insulting to the intelligence of NORMAL, thinking people (normal being defined as anyone who has not been subjected to the influence of public education or brainwashed by left-leaning politics or bureaucratic propaganda.
Here is a real news flash for the ignorant (a couple generations ago, we learned this stuff in schools where people sent their kids to actually learn stuff); THE WORLD IS NOT RUNNING OUT OF WATER. Sure, there may be local shortages in readily available resources, but we do have water. The oceans are full of it.
It evaporates, is distributed over the earth in the forms of clouds, comes down in the form of fog, dew, rain, or snow, absorbs into the ground and flows from streams to rivers back into lakes and oceans. It’s called the hydraulic cycle. That is God’s design for the care of His creation.
And today, through technology, we can channel those resources to the entire world. But politics and bureaucratic controls always get in the way. Californians are prohibited from catching and storing rain water while the state’s bureaucrats are deliberately dumping billions of gallons of fresh water into the ocean because of some stupid little worthless fish so the whole, fertile, central valley has been turned from a thriving, bountiful breadbasket capable of producing enough food for the world, into an arid wasteland and the Southland is cut off.
With all the coastline in California, there is no good reason for not having desalinization plants providing water to metropolitan areas. Instead, bureaucrats are investing somewhere north of a hundred billion dollars on a senseless, high speed rail system that nobody needs, and that will go from no place to nowhere, but I digress.
Nevertheless, thank God for the rain because, “He causes the vapors to ascend from the ends of the earth; Who makes lightnings for the rain, Who brings forth the wind from His treasuries.” Psalm 135:7
We deserved nothing from Him yet He is merciful and He answered our prayers by providing for our needs.
And He didn’t get any help from Jerry (Moonbeam) Brown and Obama was too busy reigning over riots and screwing up our healthcare system.
If, after it had all settled, the water districts’ resources had been increased by just ONE STINKIN’ GALLON more than their demands, THAT IS A POSITIVE NET GAIN. The pundits should do the math and stop insulting us.
Ralph M. Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the OLDE TOWNE EMPORIUM at 212 E. Main St. in Rogersville. Comments are welcome. You may contact him at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com or by phone at (951) 321 9235.