First, I would like to say thank you to all the Veterans that have served this great country, that volunteered or were drafted; no matter the fact — Thank you for your service and in many cases sacrifice.
As a Veteran I am proud to have served our nation and proud to continue to serve as the Veterans Service Officer for Hawkins County Tennessee. I personally thank all Veterans for their service.
Today is a day to remember, praise, thank and raise awareness of our Veterans, to understand that less than 1% of this Nation’s population ever serves in the Military.
Despite those numbers Hawkins County has a very large Veteran population which exceeds 10% of the total population of the county. Your friends, neighbors, and in many cases family members are Veterans that have either come home after their service or moved here and become members of the community.
We owe them a debt of gratitude for their service and a simple thank you in my humble opinion, will never quite be enough-but it is most definitely a start.
When you see someone wearing a veteran hat, shirt or whatever I ask you to strike up a conversation with them and see when and where they served, in what military branch and I think you may learn quite a bit from them.
Ask them why they chose to serve, or if they had a choice at the time. Unfortunately our population of World War II veterans is almost gone, the “greatest generation” is coming to an end in many cases with the loss of our last veterans of this era and large populations of Korean and Vietnam War Veterans is also now declining.
So, take the time to spend some time with all of them, and our newest generation of Veterans, learn from them or just get to know them. I also ask that you as Veterans come by my office or give me a call and see if you qualify for benefits.
If you cannot come in call me, and if you know someone that is not willing to come in but I can call or visit to assist them with benefits let me know.
In my short time as your VSO I have seen too many veterans, or their spouses or other family members ask about benefits either very late in life, or after the passing of a loved one.
It is never too early to ask the question to see if you qualify for any benefits- and no, you are not taking away anything from a “more deserving” veteran. Disability compensation is a benefit earned by and given to veterans by the Department of Veterans Affairs who file for a service-connected injury, illness or simply wear and tear associated with their service.
The only way to confirm whether or not it is deemed service connected is to come in, sit down, have a conversation and file a claim.
Veteran’s healthcare through the Veterans Health Administration is a medical service provided to Veterans based on their disability percentage, or their annual income- or a combination of both depending on their individual circumstances. These are things that this office is designed to assist with.
Thank you for allowing me to serve as your Veterans Service Officer, thank you for your service, God Bless you and our great Nation.
Col. Mike Manning retired from he US Marine Corp with 30 years of service and is currently the Hawkins County Veterans Services Officer.