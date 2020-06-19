ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County 4-Hers recently competed in the Upper 8 Regional Portfolio, Interactive Exhibit, and Demonstration Contest (Achievement Day).
The contest was held differently this year due to Covid-19. Normally this event rotates between the Upper 8 counties of East Tennessee where 4-Hers in grades 4-5 compete in a demonstration contest and 6-8 grades compete with an interactive exhibit all within their 4-H project.
Hawkins County had one 4-H member, Carrie Ruth Lawson (RCS) compete in the Demonstration Contest with her Line and Design Project. Carrie Ruth created an exhibit board of her step by step process of creating a body pillow. She then had to video herself demonstrating this process and upload to YouTube to be submitted and judged. Carrie Ruth placed first within the Line and Design Project.
In the Junior High Division (6-8 grades), Hawkins County 4-H had two members participate in the portfolio contest. In this contest, 4-H members keep records of the activities they conduct and participate in within their 4-H project as well as leadership and citizenship projects. They must submit records of up to three years, as well as photos, and a narrative of themselves and their 4-H activities. Once all these things are completed, 4-Hers create a website and design it to best represent themselves and their 4-H project, including the above mentioned records. This year, Hailey Christian (SMS) competed in Line and Design and Colten McLain (RCS) competed in Citizenship. Hailey placed second with her portfolio while Colten placed first.
These results were announced via Facebook Live and these 4-Hers will receive awards in the mail at a later date.
Congratulations for all the hard work and the extra effort being put forth due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
