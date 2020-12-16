Edward Winstead

Edward Dale "Eli" Winstead, age 69, went to be with the Lord on December 16, 2020. He was a member of Gills Chapel Baptist Church. He was known as the "candy man" because he enjoyed handing out candy to all the children that went there. He was the custodian for the church and took pride in mowing the grounds. He always said he felt close to God when he mowed. Dale loved to spend time with his family and friends. He enjoyed helping out his D&R family. Dale was an avid golfer and thought of all of his golfing friends as family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Zora Winstead; brother, Clay Winstead; sister, Dorothy Pearson; brother-in-law, Dwight Pearson; sister-in-law, Betty Bean.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Carolyn Winstead; daughter, April Lee (Billy); brothers, Lon Winstead (Sue) and Hobart Winstead; sister, Ethel Parnell (Ed); sister-in-law, Irene Winstead; brother-in-law, Curtis Bean; mother-in-law, Cleo Bean; several nieces, great-nieces, great-great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews and great-great-nephews; a host of special friends.
Family will receive friends Friday, December 18 from 5-7 p.m. at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Jarod Harrell and Rev. Kenneth Luckadoo officiating. Committal service will be held at Lovin Cemetery on Saturday, December 19 at 11 a.m. Those of you wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com