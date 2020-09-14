Charlie Collins, 81, of Rogersville, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, September 13, 2020. He attended Calvary Baptist Church in Greeneville. His greatest joy was laughing with friends and family and sitting on the bank fishing, now he is fishing with the Lord.
He is survived by two sisters: Janice Arrington, Carol Ann Collins; one brother: Franklin Collins “Peanut”; nephew: Raymond & wife Melissa Collins (with whom he made his home) Melissa was his caregiver and he was her life; and several nieces and nephews, including special nieces: Jean McCarroll, Brittany Lawson, Morgan & Cody Williams, special great nieces & nephews: Johnathan and Braelyn.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Goldie & Bertha Collins; three brothers: Kyle Collins, James Collins, Clea Collins, 2 sisters: Virginia Katherine Collins, Leona Collins.
Special thanks to his caregivers: Lisa Collins of the home and Callie Peterson of Amedisys Home Health in Morristown.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Christian –Sells Funeral Home. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020. The interment will be in Highlands Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.