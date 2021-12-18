The Rogersville Local Artists Gallery would like to say Merry Christmas to All and invite you to come see the work of our Artist of the Month for December 2021 Carol Thomason.
Her work is featured in the right side display window of our shop at 124 E. Main Street and throughout The Gallery.
For a unique Christmas gift what better than something created by your neighbors at The Gallery. To get to know Carol better, she provided this biography:
I was born and raised in Jackson, Miss., until I moved to Rogersville nine years ago. My husband and I thought this would be a geat place to retire and our thoughts were correct. Most of my family are still in the Jackson, MS area, two grown sons, a brother, and plenty of Aunts and Uncles and cousins. My husband and I both retired from the State of Mississippi Wildlife Department. I’ve been mostly a self-taught artist but I did manage to get to some painting classes. I guess you could say I’ve been painting for approximately 30 years.
Soon after retirement I opened up a retail gift shop where I sold gift merchandise and hand painted ceramics. I even managed to teach two classes a week on painting ceramics. This lasted about five years. Even though I loved the retail end of the business, there were just too many gift shops wanting to carry my line. So I sold my gift shop and went wholesale and hired a Rep and seven employees, plus good ole Mom helped as well as my husband. At one time I had 225 retail stores carrying my line. Places like the Beau Rivage Hotel/Casino had me come do trunk showings where I signed the pieces that I sold there for the buyer. Of course I liked the trunk showings because the hotel always gave me a free penthouse suite. WOW, I really felt like a celebrity with all the attention.
I guess you could say I have always been a crafter by heart from making macaroni roosters in Vacation Bible School, to making flower pot Santas along with jewelry. My husband and I used to rent booth spaces in different towns to sell my wares. We thought we were pretty good at it if we at least made the booth rental!! Finally we figured out that the wholesale part of my business was just working us to death when we should be sitting back and relaxing to a cold glass of tea; so I donated all the ceramic molds to the Mustard Seed. It was aplace that mentally disabled adults lived and they loved to make ceramics. They were so happy to see new molds come in, because once a year they sold what they made at a gift show. This really warmed my heart. The wholesale part of my business was going to a great place so all were happy.
This is when I really got involved in painting. To me, painting is where I can sit and concentrate on nothing but what I’m painting. I really go into a peaceful place and lose myself in my paintings. I take turns in using different media. Pastel, oil, acrylic, and watercolor makes me happy. Lately I’ve been painting watercolor more than any other medium, but I like them all. What I use depends on the subject. Most of my paintings of animals are done in pastel because I can get the fur or feathers painted easier. I’m not above doing things the easy way!
You can usually tell what kind of personality a person has by what they paint. I guess I like happy and bright. Art comes in many forms so I just suggest that you do what you like to do and you will get better and better at your craft. You have to find an art form that you really love to do.
Since I have been painting, I look at things in a totally different way, always thinking whether or not what I see would be a good subject to paint so I never really run out of things to paint. I will start a painting and within just a few minutes I will have lost myself in what I am doing. All my stress and worries are gone for a short time and I’m a ‘Happy Camper’. Even though I have painted commissions, I prefer just painting a piece, and if I sell it that’s good. As my husband tells me ‘paint for the enjoyment of painting, not for money’ and that’s what I do.
On my business cards that come with each painting, I have my phone number so I can be reached. My motto is ‘love what you do and do what you love’. That way you will never be disappointed.”
The Local Artists Gallery and Carol wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Come and visit us Monday through Saturday 10 AM to 5 PM and find that unique gift for someone special!!