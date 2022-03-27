I had a brief conversation with a friend, one day, about the Gospel. Jack professed to be a Christian but there was no evidence of it in his speech, his actions, or his life. When I began to question him about his faith, he said, “Hey! You don’t have to worry about me. I’m okay with God; I did that thing years ago.”
That “thing” he referred to, was a one-time event in his life when someone talked him into repeating a prayer and accepting Jesus into his heart.
And since that event, he had no interest in hearing the gospel. He believed that he was a good person and, since he had done “that thing,” he was certain he was OK with God. Jack passed away shortly after that.
The question each of us should ask ourselves is, What part did I have in my salvation? What did I do to merit forgiveness and eternal life? What good have I done that God should show favor toward me?
For those of us who are saved, the answer to all those questions is “nothing.” We were depraved. We were destitute. We were spiritually DEAD and there was nothing any of us could do to satisfy God or merit His favor.
The Good News of the Gospel is NOT that “God Loves You.” It’s NOT that “He has a wonderful plan for your life.” It’s NOT that “He is standing and knocking at the door of your heart” hoping that you might invite Him in.
So, what is the Gospel? In summary, it starts with the bad news; we are all born sinners worthy of God’s judgment and wrath, and there is nothing we can do to erase our sin or buy our pardon. We need a Savior. We need a Redeemer.
The good news is that Jesus is the only substitute in every aspect of a believer’s salvation. He lived a perfect, sinless life of obedience to His Father, and He did it for us. He died a horrible death on the cross and endured the wrath of His Father, for us. He was victorious over sin and death for us. Our only right response, then, is to turn from our sin and trust Him for our salvation.
AND CAN IT BE? Was written by Charles Wesley and it is one of our greatest Gospel Hymns. It starts with a series of introspective questions: Is Jesus’ blood of any concern to me? Am I the cause of His pain? Did I cause His death? And then, as though the lights suddenly came on, the songwriter asks, “What is this amazing love? How is it that You, my God, should die for ME?”
The whole plan of redemption was decreed, by God, the Father before we were even created. It was secured by the Son of God, who is our Substitute, while we were yet dead in sin.
And verse two tells us that Jesus, in an act of mercy and grace, left the glory that was His and humbled Himself to become a man. And He suffered a horrible death for the sins of His people.
Verse three describes our miserable, helpless condition; we were bound in sin and spiritual darkness without hope until God intervened. He broke the chains that imprisoned our souls, He shed His Light in our hearts, and He rescued us from the penalty of sin and death.
Finally, verse four is the glorious Good News; There is now, no more condemnation for those who believe. Jesus paid the penalty for those who are redeemed. God’s justice is satisfied. He imputed His Son’s righteousness to our account, and He gave us new life. “While we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” (Rom. 5:8)
This hymn should humble us when we realize that there is nothing we have done or can do to merit God’s amazing love, forgiveness, and salvation. “(This) is love, not that we loved God, but that He loved us, and sent His Son to be the propitiation for our sins.” (1 John 4:10)
The song doesn’t do much for our egos, but it does magnify and glorify our Savior.
Amazing Love! How can it be that Thou, my God should’st die for me?
Ralph M. Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the OLDE TOWNE EMPORIUM at 212 E. Main St. in Rogersville. Comments are welcome. You may contact him at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com or by phone at (951) 321 9235.