I can remember my granddaddy sitting in his recliner with a well-worn Bible he would take from his little round table and read for hours at a time.
While my cousin David and I would explore the farm and spend time hiking the hill behind the farm, he would spend time reading. I spent nearly every weekend out there and I remember him telling me “sonny, the Bible is very simple. It’s written so anyone can understand it. It’s just common sense.”
I use that term often. Tourists like Tennessee because we are a “common sense” state but that is because our basic common denominator is that a majority of the state are Christians or have been raised by Christian values. More and more of our nation has grown pagan and to us, decisions they make don’t make sense, because they don’t reflect Biblical values.
There are two passages of scripture I wanted to share in the most basic common sense way. Given towards Israel, they are most applicable towards America in our time of upheaval. In my common sense mind, they perfectly answer the question, where are we, how did we get here and how do we get back?
In the story Moses has led an estimated 4 million people out of Egypt and ahead of them, is a nation God promised to give them. God gives them instructions called commandments and judgements. He was saying if you are going to be My people, I am going to give you rules to go by that will invoke my blessings and penalties or judgements that will happen if you turn away from me and begin breaking my rules.
Moses writes in the chapter 28 of the book of Deuteronomy, a list of the blessings in verses 1-14. God says if you follow Me, He says these blessings will overtake you. You’ll be blessed when you go out and when you come in. You’ll be the head and not the tail, above and not below, the lenders and not the borrowers.
God promised blessing and prosperity. He said you’ll be above all the nations of the earth. We’ve seen America follow God and many of us have seen that day. But 53 verses follow those where God, even then warns BUT, if you turn away, these are the penalties that will follow.
We can point fingers at government, schools and media for our nation’s ills, but until Christians get this right, we shouldn’t expect to see a lot corrected. The calamities we face in America are simply outlined in these Deuteronomy verses.
The second scripture I wanted to point out is all the way on the other end of the Bible in Revelation 2 where John quotes Jesus as He directs statements to the church of Ephasus. He compliments them for their hard work but says you have a major issue. You have left your first love. You have turned away from Me and tried to run things on your own.
The Bible doesn’t leave us hanging. When it gives the disease, it gives the cure. Revelation 2:5, Jesus says (1) Remember from where you have fallen. What were you doing when you were under the blessings. (2) Repent. This is a scarey word. Human nature always wants to blame others. It’s hard to let God show us our own faults. But (3) says Return. Go back and do the first things.
How simple! We had the 10 Commandments posted in every school room and public building as God’s order and rules set before us. Every teachers desk had a well-worn Bible and every day started with reading scripture and prayer and then we stood, saluted our flag and pledged our allegiance to our nation. People read the Bible and ordered their lives by it.
It wasn’t rocket science. Christians that embraced scripture became our politicians and judges that never would bow or bend or compromise to the whims or pressures of lobbyist. They always had the good of their country and their constituents in mind. Christian values of fairness, liberty and freedom begins to dominate and permeate a society who follow these simple scriptural standards.
Can our nation return to sanity? The answer, if God’s people can simply return to Him. YES we can!