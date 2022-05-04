Ordinarily garnering only 26 percent of the vote would be nothing to brag about.
But in a seven-way Hawkins County Mayor GOP race packed with quality candidates, 26 percent was more than enough for Mark DeWitte to earn the Republican mayoral nomination.
DeWitte, who is a Rogersville alderman, as well as a county commissioner, received 1,788 votes in Tuesday’s GOP mayoral primary.
That’s only 5.1 percent of Hawkins County’s 35,043 registered voters, and 26.1 percent of the voters who cast a ballot in the GOP Mayoral primary.
But, that was enough to beat his six competitors including longtime mayoral staff member Martha Wallace (1,189); commissioner and Church Hill Alderman Keith Gibson (1,122); two-term commissioner Mike Herrell (993); former longtime commissioner, fire chief and deputy Stacy Vaughan (873); Rogersville businessman Kelly Markham (648); and political newcomer Kenneth Stapleton (217).
Hawkins County's voter turnout for the May 3 primary was only 20.16 percent.
DeWitte faces Rogersville restaurateur David Bailey (I) in the Aug. 4 general election. Upon learning the results Tuesday night DeWitte said he knows the race isn’t over, but he’d surpassed a major hurdle.
“It’s surreal,” DeWitte said. “Everybody I talked to was more confident about it than I was, but I am so pleased with the results. I pledge to do my best for Hawkins County. I haven’t promised anything other than I’ll do the best job that I can. I appreciate everybody’s vote and support, my sign people Roger and Tammy Manis, my wife Ann who is my Golden Ticket vote-getter. My daughter Sarah, and everybody else who helped.”
Review: How do you feel about winning with 26 percent?
DeWitte: “Hey, it’s a win. It’s a ‘W’ in the ‘W’ column. It’s tough to go against that many people and get more than than half the vote. But, it just worked out that way. As you had figured out before, we could have won with 15 percent, so 26 is a whole lot better than 15. I just appreciate everybody’s support and appreciate everybody who voted for me, and I’ll do the best job I can.”
Register of Deeds
Register of Deeds Judy Kirkpatrick won her sixth term off office Tuesday, equaling the number of terms won by her father and predecessor for that seat, the late Gale Carpenter.
Having worked in the Register of Deeds office for the past 42 years, Kirkpatrick had experience on her side coming into Tuesday’s primary.
For the first time in six elections, however, Kirkpatrick was challenged for the seat. Kirkpatrick received 4,633 votes, ahead of challengers Ron Light (952) and Mark Hale (870). She will be elected unopposed in the Aug. 4 general election.
Kirkpatrick told the Review the secret to her success over the years has been hard work. While she and her staff were awaiting election results Tuesday night they were in her office working. Her victory celebration was short as she and her staff were back to work first thing Thursday morning.
“I appreciate the vote of confidence, and I look forward to taking care of people another four years,” Kirkpatrick said. “I appreciate my opponents. They ran a good, clean race, and that means a lot. It’s just amazing last (Tuesday) night and all day (Wednesday) the calls and texts I’ve received. They all had the confidence that I didn’t.”
Road Superintendent
Danny Jones received 3,636 votes in the Highway Superintendent race, defeating Joe Parrott 2,705.
Jones will be elected without opposition in the Aug. 4 general election, and will replace four-term superintendent Lowell Bean, who is retiring this year.
Other contested May 3 primary races:
Commission District 3
Danny Alvis: 407; Charles Thacker: 402; and William Towler: 188.
Alvis and Thacker will be re-elected on Aug. 4 unopposed.
Commission District 4
Chad Britton: 452; Josh Gilliam: 456; Warren Bishop: 293; Phillip Wilcox: 292.
Newcomers Britton and Gilliam will be elected unopposed Aug. 4.
Commission District 5
Jason Roach: 727; Glenda Davis: 712; and Mark Linkous: 625.
Roach and Davis will be re-elected unopposed on Aug. 4.
Commission District 6
Nancy Barker: 577; Larry Clonce: 438; Rick Brewer: 399; and Austin Bradley: 209.
Barker and Clonce will be re-elected unopposed on Aug. 4. This was the only race where all three current commissioner ran for re-election in wit the commission reduced to two commissioners. Defeated incumbent Rick Brewer currently is county commission chairman and is Budget Committee chairman.
Commission District 7
Joey Maddox: 561; Robbie Palmer: 459; Wyatt Watson: 377; Josh Mowell: 332; Ketron Bailey: 123; Pete Lipe: 77.
Newcomers Maddox and Palmer will be re-elected unopposed Aug 4.
District 1: John Gibson (309) and incumbent Syble Vaughan-Trent (223) ran unopposed in the Republican primary. They will be challenged by Independent Mindy Fleishour on Aug. 4.
District 2 incumbents Jeff Barrett (504) and Tom Kern (394) ran unopposed in the Republican Primary. They will be opposed Aug. 4 by George Salaita (31) who ran unopposed in the Democrat primary.
BOE District 4
Hannah Winegar: 743; Monique Whorton: 211.
Winegar will be opposed Aug. 4 by incumbent Tecky Hicks (I).
BOE District 6
Debbie Shedden: 526; Travis Charles: 474.
Shedden will be re-elected unopposed on Aug. 4
BOE District 7
On Aug. 4 Republican challenger Anna Gorlina (839) will be opposed by incumbent Democrat Judy Trent (36).
Constable District 1
Ryan Christian: 260; Bill Creasy: 136.
Contable District 3
Frank Vaughn: 326; Bryan Carter: 290.
Constable District 6
Wayne Cunningham: 562; Johnny Lee Drinnon: 343.
Each of these constables will be elected unopposed in the Aug. 4 general election.