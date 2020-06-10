ROGERSVILLE -- Following a lengthy illness, Vicki Lea Van Horn, of Rogersville, TN, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center.
She was 62. She was unmarried and had no children.
She loved all of God’s critters and life on the farm outside Rogersville.
She is survived by her mother, Hannah Van Horn, of Rogersville, TN, and her father, Baker Van Horn, of Knoxville,TN. Other surviving relatives include four aunts and an uncle. They are Marty Finkel, of Raleigh, NC, Nancy Woods, of Oxford, NC, Sue Miller and Sharon and Harry Moore, of Knoxville, TN. Several surviving first cousins include Brian and Patricia Moore, of Warren, Ohio, Erin and Bobby Colbert and Kim and Lynn Cawood, of Knoxville, TN as well as Stuart and Sue Woods ,of England.
No funeral arrangements have been made.
