Callie Hall McAnally and I recently experienced a nice mental health boost by having wonderful relaxing massages at Wayfaring Massage and Wellness by Cori and Erica Latimer.
Erica messaged me their mission statement: Wayfaring Massage and Wellness seek to educate, inspire. and assist the community in healing, to be the most pain free and happy versions of themselves. “Healing from the inside out and the outside in.”
I arrived first and was received by Cori who welcomed me in. It’s a lovely space with a calming atmosphere and a reflection of both Cori and Erica’s personas. Erica soon came in and showed me around after lighting the incense and offering me tea and water.
As I was filling out paperwork Callie Hall McAnally who got the day off from Salt and Light Boutique thanks to Sharon Seal joined us after finding her way in. Folks it’s in the same building where Pam Jenkins has her office and Duck Duck Goose is located there also.
It’s on the third floor of the Rogersville Vision Clinic next door to Luella’s Gift Market and across the street from the Red Dog and Hollywood Hillbilly just so there’s no confusion.
Erica sent me some introductions to the community so you can get to know them:
“My name is Erica. I am co-owner of Wayfaring Massage and Wellness with my husband Cori Latimer. We both are massage therapist and have over twenty years of experience in the healing arts. I, myself specialize in deep relaxation by using the many modalities and tools I have learned along my professional journey. A combination of Swedish, Myo Fascial, Reiki, Ayurvedic influence and many other essential modalities that help keep each individual in balance. In turn assists and motivates your body to heal itself. Massage and bodywork can support the body in many ways. One way is by stimulating the circulatory system and nervous system. Massage is a great way to relax, reset, and recharge and begin the path of healing.”
Cori has been a licensed massage therapist for over 22 years, but started learning massage therapy as a young boy. He has been a massage therapy instructor for two different massage therapy schools and has been teaching advanced bodywork for 18 years.
Cori’s main focus as a bodyworker has been in injury recovery and deep tissue therapy. Cori believes in whole body wellness and has using herbs to treat his own internal and external conditions or to strengthen his immune system for his entire adult life. Together both Erica and Cori have over four decades of combined experience in wellness and bodywork.
Callie wanted a more gentle relaxing massage so she chose Erica and I chose Cori so it worked out perfectly. Callie got started first and I took some pictures. Then off to Cori’s room for my own massage. Although it was bliss, I remembered to Erica come in to take pictures when she was finished and Callie was dressed.
I posted the pictures on Facebook and got lots of responses.
Dee Ferrell-Nuzzo said, ”Yay, I had a massage there today too.”
Jennifer Alvis proclaimed, ”I would love to get this done maybe one day. thank you for sharing.”
Kyla Thorne said she thought that place is the best and Callie confirmed that she loved it.
Actually, Callie Hall McAnally shared a post and tagged me: “Friends we have a new business in town called Wayfaring Massage and Wellness. It’s a couple duo from Utah and they use a wholistic approach. I had the invitation and treat to visit with my friend Becky. What a wonderful and relaxing experience much needed for me. Go follow them on social media and book an appointment with Erica. I am already looking forward to my next visit with them.”
Had asked Robin Norville Pearson to please let me come with her when she was getting a massage after I met her and Valerie Mallett Goins at Coffee at the Kyle but she refused. I just laughed and said ok. I will find someone else who will let me. Robin said she and Cori just want peace and quiet and I totally respect that.
Ann DeWitte said she loved the massage and foot detox.
Callie and I both thought the foot detox would be amazing to try.
Becky Seay so sweetly told me she was so glad I was able to go. And my friend Babs thought it looked so nice and she could use such a treatment right now. Jennifer Lucas Kinsler said that Erica is amazing and she can’t wait to reschedule again. Susie Mallory Chastain, Sybil Toombs. and Peggy Ray loved the picture of me getting my neck rubbed by Cori and I must say it was my favorite part.
Erica wrote: “We want to sincerely thank the community for the support you have shown Wayfaring Massage and Wellness. We will continue to serve the community of Rogersville and the surrounding areas in the ways of health. healing. and well being.”
Wayfaring Massage and Wellness is located at 107 East Main Street Suite 321 Rogersville. You can call them at (423) 500-4859.
Just a reminder that the open house and ribbon cutting ceremony is Monday March 7, 11-3 pm. Serving refreshments. Come check out Wayfaring Massage and Wellness, browse the retail space and have some delicious treats, sit and relax with some hot tea.