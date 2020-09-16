A new and highly coveted ministry to make rounds in Tri-Cities area counties is called Appalachian Miles for Smiles.
Frank Waldo, founder and Director of the ministry has set up in Church Hill through the Church Hill Medical Mission a couple of times to do vision and dental ministry, but this was the first time, their ministry reached out to Of One Accord Ministry to come to Rogersville.
The preliminary count was that during their two-day visit, 51 teeth were pulled and 47 local residents will receive a pair of eyeglasses.
Waldo, who has been successful in business ventures, began doing ministry work over 30 years ago. But, more recently, after encountering a weeping woman who had come to a RAM (Remote Area Medical) clinic and had to be turned away, Waldo became aware of the shortage on volunteering staff in the fields of vision and dentistry.
Waldo stated that a series of “God events" took place where he began to be offered equipment and providers expressing a desire to help. He turned large trailers into mobile dental and vision exam lanes and a new ministry was birthed in the Tri-Cities. Depending on the location, multiple dentist, optometrist and/or ophthalmologist can be working at the same time.
Michelle Campbell became the Vision Director for Appalachian Miles for Smiles coordinating vision clinics, volunteers and vision appointments while Devin Cradic, Dental Director coordinates the dental clinics, volunteers and dental appointments.
Campbell explained, “When we set up a clinic, we advertise for residents to call our main number to schedule appointments. We have a feel for appointments so we can call in people on a waiting list to keep our professionals busy during times they volunteer.”
Waldo explained they are doing from two to three clinics a month scattered throughout the Tri-Cities because they have found such a desperate need here in the East Tn region.
Waldo and the team at AMFS express their great gratitude for all the professionals who give their time to volunteer. He stated potential clients can find out about upcoming clinics by calling their main number or potential providers wishing to volunteer can contact Michelle at mmcampbell40@yahoo.com.