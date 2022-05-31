(L-R) April Ogle, Family Resource Center, Greg Brooks, FSA, John Hodges, Co-Op Board president, Judy Bowery, Hawkins Co Farm Bureau Women’s Chairman, and Jim Wells, Hawkins County Farm Bureau Board President & Co-Op Board Member.
On Wednesday representatives from Tennessee Farm Bureau, Tennessee Farmers Cooperative, and Farm Credit Mid-America/Rural 1st donated a total of $2,700 to help feed Hawkins County children.
The check was donated to the Hawkins County Schools Family Resource Center to provide backpack meals for students to take home and ensure that they are receiving something to eat after school and on weekends.
Funds were raised through Shooting Hunger sporting clays shoots.
In 2015, Tennessee Farm Bureau and Farm Credit Mid-America began discussions about beginning a partnership to help feed hungry Tennesseans through regional food banks. Several ideas were considered to create an event that would allow Tennessee agriculture and Tennessee businesses to join together to fight hunger in our communities.
The idea of a sporting clays shoot came up during a conversation among some Farm Bureau staff members. They decided to pitch the idea to Farm Credit staff and after a brief discussion, “Shooting Hunger” was born.
Farm Bureau and Farm Credit were off with a handshake and a commitment to work as a team to help feed the hungry. The first event in October 2015 raised enough funds to provide over 88,000 meals to hungry Tennesseans. In 2016, Tennessee Farmers Coop came on board as a presenting sponsor, a welcome addition to the team.
Shooting Hunger events have raised enough funds to provide more than two million meals to hungry Tennesseans.