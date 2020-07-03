SNEEDVILLE — Effective July 1, 2020, Dr. Michael Daniel “Mike” Belcher is the new Director of Schools for Hancock County.
The Board of Education voted 6-1 at its March 5, 2020, meeting to offer the position to the 31-year veteran teacher, basketball coach, principal, and assistant administrator, who, since the 2016-17 school year, has held the position of Director of Special Programs, where he supervises and oversees Special Education, OCR, Homebound, Homeschool, Alternative School, Section 504, Gifted Education, Title 9/Discrimination, and evaluations for all principals and assistant principals.
In a unanimous 7-0 vote, the board offered a 3-1/2 year contract to Dr. Belcher at the same rate of pay that Seal was earning.
“I’m just overwhelmed with the responsibility and I am looking forward to the challenge of trying to make this the best school system anywhere around,” Dr. Belcher told the Eagle at the end of that meeting.
Last week, following the BOE’s June 25 meeting, Dr. Belcher told the Eagle that he is, “ready to hit the ground running” for the students and staff of the school system.
Educational and professional background
Dr. Belcher was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, but grew up and graduated from Hancock County schools in 1980.
He later earned, from East Tennessee State University, a BS degree in Urban and Regional Planning (1983), a Masters Degree in Teaching (1992), an Educational Specialist Degree (1994), and a Doctorate in Educational Administration (2004).
He was chosen by the Kellogg Foundation to be part of a principal-only doctoral educational group made up of 20 administrators in the First Congressional District.
Dr. Belcher’s 31-year educational career has been spent almost entirely in Hancock County where, in 1983, he received his first assignment as Principal of the former Mulberry Gap Elementary, where he also taught grades K-8, and coached three basketball teams.
In 1984, due to system-wide layoffs, as one of the last people hired, he was laid off, but was re-hired five years later to teach at Hancock Elementary when it was still in the old “Rock Building”.
During his six years at HES, he taught sixth grade for two years, fifth grade for four years, and also coached the boys varsity basketball team.
In 1995, he was re-assigned to the former Kyles Ford Elementary as a teaching principal (K-8), and also coached three basketball teams.
Five years later, he was re-assigned — and served for an additional five years — as principal of Hancock Elementary (K-8), one year in the “old” building prior to construction of the new elementary school.
In the 2004-05 school year, he was assigned as Director of the Special Education Department where he worked during the illness and later passing of the program’s director at the time.
During the 2006-07, school year, Dr. Belcher became the assistant to former Director of Schools Mike Antrican, a position he held for two years before being re-assigned in the 2008-09 school year for a seven-year stint as principal of Hancock Middle and High School.
Since the 2016-17 school year, Dr. Belcher has held the position of Director of Special Programs, where he supervises and oversees Special Education, OCR, Homebound, Homeschool, Alternative School, Section 504, Gifted Education, Title 9/Discrimination, and evaluations for all principals and assistant principals.
In addition, he has performed contract work with Grand Canyon University (2004-06) to do site visits and mentor online Education Students, and served as an Adjunct Professor for Lincoln Memorial University (2006-08) where he taught Pre-Law and Masters Degree-level Education classes.
Dr. Belcher has four children — two of whom are teachers in the Hancock Co. School System — and six grandchildren.
In his spare time, he enjoys outdoor activities, deer hunting, and wade-fishing for trout and smallmouth bass.
He is an avid fan of University of Tennessee sports, including men’s basketball, football, and Lady Vols basketball.
