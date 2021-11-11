A Rogersville man who was wanted for six weeks after he allegedly fled a traffic stop in Church Hill, and escaped after crashing in the woods, was arraigned Monday on charges including felony evading arrest and felony reckless endangerment.
Dustin Dale Arnold, 35, 235 Buttry Road, Rogersville, was arrested at his home on Nov. 3 on two outstanding warrants.
The first warrant stemmed from the Sept. 20 high speed chase in Church Hill where he was identified by his female passenger who was arrested shortly after they crashed.
The second warrant stemmed from allegations that he punched and choked his girlfriend on July 29 shortly after she made him move out of her home for using drugs.
On Sept. 20 CHPD Officer Chad Gillenwater reported observing a gold Oldsmobile pull out of the Kenjo Market on Silver Lake Road and head westbound on Main Boulevard “traveling mostly in the eastbound lane”.
The vehicle then failed to stop for the stop sign at N. Silver Lake Road, and turned onto Old Stage Road, where Gillenwater initiated the traffic stop.
At that point the vehicle abruptly turned onto Lloyds Chapel Road and accelerated to more than 80 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Near the Fleetwood Avenue intersection the driver slammed on the brakes, causing the vehicle to slide off the road, and puncture a tire. The driver then accelerated back onto the road, driving in a reckless manner, Gillentwater said.
The driver slammed on his brakes again and turned onto Rustic Circle. Upon reaching the cul-de-sac dead end the driver suddenly steered the vehicle into a dense area of woods where the vehicle was stopped by several trees.
The driver and passenger then fled out the passenger side door. The passenger, who was identified as Kasee Victoria Burchfield, 35, was located hiding in the woods a short distance away. Burchfield, who was wanted on a child support warrant, identified Arnold as the driver.
She stated that Arnold “freaked out” when he saw Gillenwater’s patrol car and told her to “hang on” because if he stopped he was going to jail.
Burchfield further stated that she repeatedly told Arnold to pull over during the high speed pursuit because she was scared, and he told her to “shut up”.
Arnold was arraigned in Hawkins County Sessions Court Monday on charges including felony reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest, driving on a suspended license, speeding, and stop sign violation, as well as the July 29 domestic assault charge.
His bond was set at $5,000, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled in Sessions Court for Dec. 1.