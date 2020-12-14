ALWAYS RIGHT, SOMETIMES WRONG: Jello Politicians

RINO is an acronym for “moderate” Republicans. It stands for Republican In Name Only.
I have had a long-time affinity for Rhinos. My “crash” includes over 600 toys, framed art, and collectibles. As a conservative and a Rhino collector, I resent the noble beast being degraded as an icon for moderately squishy Republicans.
A few years ago, Rush Limbaugh coined a new moniker for moderates on either side of the aisle. The word is “Jello” which is appropriate and very descriptive.
Jello has no real value. It is light, non-filling and lacks substance. It is just a sugary sweet product that is unfirm and shaky. It can be filled with squishy marshmallows and processed fruits and nuts. It is moldable and available in a variety of colors and flavors that appeal to any preference. And it melts when the heat is on.
I think we should leave the rhinoceroses alone and let’s start referring to moderates, whether Republicans or Democrats, as Jello.
Have you noticed how most politicians describe our political system these days? They refer to our form of governance as a "democracy."
Democrats use that term universally, but lately I have even heard the term used by ignorant (or deliberately deceptive) Jello Republicans.
Our form of government is NOT intended to be a democracy; it was established as a republic. Real Republicans are those who understand that our government is "of the people, by the people, and for the people." It was not formed to rule over the people; it was established to serve the people and protect our God-given rights. Real Republicans will always try to "conserve" our constitutional republic. That’s why they are called conservatives.
In contrast, a democracy is a government of majority rule, which can be dangerous. It is like two lions and a lamb voting for what to eat for lunch.
I don't care which party they claim to represent, RINO's are NOT REAL REPUBLICANS. If elected, they will disappoint real conservatives and will usually vote for socialistic legislation that diminishes our freedoms and grows the entitlement culture. They should be honest and transparent and leave the Republican party.
Interestingly, there is now evidence of a new, emerging political animal. Some Democrats are finally awakening to the destructive actions of their party and are beginning to move toward conservatism. They are called DINOs and I hope for the day that they see the light, repent, and come over to the party of, by, and for the people.
Governor Rick Perry once said, "Liberals act like Republicans to get elected and Republicans govern like liberals to be loved."