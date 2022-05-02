This school year is rapidly becoming The Great Resignation for educators. As an educator, I understand. Spoiler alert: it isn’t student behavior or poor pay. It is the changing face of education.
During the pandemic, many school systems thought teachers could be replaced by programs. We were asked to create online curriculums, videos, and lectures. Teachers with decades of effective teaching, and invaluable classroom management skills scrambled to convert to online platforms. Many of us took a breath and concluded that if this is the business of education– then education is a business, and there is money to be made. A demand for electronic resources means work-from-home scenarios for teachers with professional pay without the struggles of new demands. Educators can double their salary and pay down student loans.
Instead of being proactive about teacher retention, school systems doubled down on demands for their teachers. Things changed; however, we are observed the same, our students are tested the same, and our outcomes are expected to be the same. School systems addressed this with mentions of self-care or heart-wrenching speeches about rekindling that beginning-teacher verve.
Pathos is not financial recognition for a job well done, nor is it advancement. Educators are professionals and it is unreasonable to expect them to stay in the classroom in light of these changes. I love my students, my subject matter, and my school; but, I can understand how educators would choose to leave the classroom and the teacher appreciation doughnut behind for private sector opportunities.
Andrea Ferraro, Rogersville