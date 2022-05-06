Mount Carmel Elementary School may be focused on academic achievement and growth, but it’s also a family, as one family found out after being forced to move from hurricane ravaged Puerto Rico to Mount Camel in 2018.
Monday morning MCES’s students, faculty, and several special guests gathered in the gym to celebrate the school’s 5th Reward School award from the state since 2012.
MCES was named a 2021 Reward School by the Tennessee Department of Education for being among the top schools in Tennessee during the 2020-21 school year in academic growth.
During Monday’s celebration several students spoke about what makes their school special, including 4th-grader Edwin Benabe who said their success comes from a lot of teamwork.
Parents are an important part of that teamwork, Benabe said as he introduced his mom Jennifer Melendez to speak to the assembly.
Melendez and her family moved to Mount Carmel in the summer of 2018 following Hurricane Maria in 2017.
“I always say we were picked up by a claw and dropped here in Mount Carmel without and friends, family, or my tribe, because you know it takes a village to raise a kid,” Melendez said. “You can understand how stressful and frightening this big move was. I will never forget those days approaching the beginning of the 2018-19 school year. How worried I was whether or not my kids were going to fit in. If language barrier was going to be an issue, or if the teachers were even going to care of them. Was I ever in for a surprise.”
When her husband met with Principal Amy Glass to get their child enrolled, he came home and praised Mount Carmel Elementary about how seamless the process was. Melendez said that was a tremendous relief to her.
“That first year couldn’t have been better, and little by little I was made to feel a part of this big family,” Melendez said. “Fast forward a few more semesters, and I just couldn’t be more grateful that the claw dropped my kids at this school. It has been a wonderful experience for them as students, and for me as a parent. There hasn’t been a moment when we asked for help, resources, or just simple questions, when I haven’t gotten a positive response.”
She said everyone from the janitorial staff, to the lunch ladies, to the amazing teachers and Mrs. Glass have all been “an answered prayer.”
Melendez added, “We’ve now made it through a pandemic together, and all of you teachers made it seem so easy, and kept so many of us parents from losing our sanity while you all had your own stress and challenges you were dealing with. I have loved every minute of my time here at Mount Carmel.”
During Monday’s ceremony several students spoke on the stage, and the fourth grade performed two songs: Shine Your Way, and Shine Your Light.
Among the students to speak during Monday’s event were:
Fourth Graders Trey Lawson, Lily Wright, Jaylen Johnson, Zoey Lavinder, Ansley Glass, Edwin Benabe, Alessandra Montero, Isaiah Parker, Zachariah Paciorek, Trip Mitten, Kyler Drinnon Emma Bigsby, and Jericho Hutson.
Third Graders Millie Blevins and Waylon Skeen.
Second Graders Chesney King and Kiah Barron.
First Graders Kaci Ragle and Vaeda Calhoun.
Kindergartener Arayah Meadows.
