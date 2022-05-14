Cantemus Women’s Choir is pleased to announce their Spring, 2022, performances, which will be this weekend in Kingsport and Johnson City.
Cantemus is the premier auditioned women’s choir in the Tri-Cities, and Cantemus concerts have been regularly scheduled at the Biltmore House in Asheville NC. The choir was also selected to sing at the Festival of the Aegean in Syros, Greece.
What better way than to celebrate Spring than with choral music! Cantemus’ Spring concerts, “Where Light Begins,” will feature music with uplifting messages of love, light, and hope – all of which are needed and welcome after a time of darkness and yearning for live music.
Music Director, Patty Denmark (who directs choral activities at Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport) has planned a concert that will move and inspire you. Bryan Underwood serves as the group’s collaborative pianist, and the concerts will also feature Georgia Sinko on the cello.
“Where Light Begins” will be performed on these dates:
Saturday, May 14, at 7:00 pm at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Johnson City TN
Sunday, May 15 at 7:00 pm at Waverly Road Presbyterian Church in Kingsport TN
Be sure to include Cantemus Women’s Choir in your “must see and hear” list.
For more information call Beth Geno at (423) 384-2035.