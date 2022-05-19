A Surgoinsville man who was arrested last week accused of attacking his aunt had been wanted since October on 19 charges in connection with a high speed chase and a hit and run.
On May 14 shortly after midnight HCSO Deputy Daniel DesOrmeaux responded to a residence on Donald Charles Road near Surgoinsville on a report of a domestic assault.
The victim stated that her nephew, Donald Lee Charles, 46, had come into her room and accused her of taking his medicine. She told DesOrmeaux that when she denied taking the medicine Charles became irate and started hitting her on the back of the head, face, and all over her body.
Charles then allegedly shoved another aunt and kicked in her bedroom door before leaving.
DesOrmeaux reported observing swelling on the back of the first aunt’s head and a laceration on her upper lip.
DesOrmeaux stated in his report that he located Charles in a wooded area near the residence. As DesOrmeaux approached Charles allegedly attempted to flee and refused commands to stop, at which time DesOrmeaux deployed a taser.
DesOrmeaux reported that after a brief struggle Charles was taken into custody.
Charles was charged with domestic assault, vandalism, evading arrest by foot and resisting arrest.
At the time of that May 14 arrest Charles was wanted by both the HCSO and Rogersville Police Department on numerous charges stemming from two incidents that occurred on Oct. 5, 2021.
On Oct. 5 at 8:38 p.m. RPD Officer Eric Pease responded to the EZ Car Wash on Park Boulevard where a witness stated that a black Dodge driven by Charles had struck the building. The witness stated she told Charles not to leave because she’d called law enforcement, but he left. The owner reported the value of the damage at $2,500.
The RPD issued a warrant charging Charles with failure to exercise due care, leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a revoked license.
Charles was located minutes later driving the black pickup on E. Main Street by HCSO Deputy Billy Begley, who attempted a traffic stop when Charles failed to stop for the stop sign in front of the American Legion building.
Charles didn’t stop, and continued eastbound to the end of Main Street where he turned east on Highway 11-W. Begley reported that Charles next turned north on Stanley Valley Road where he allegedly drove 60 mph in a 40 mph zone while crossing the center line.
Begley reported that the pursuit followed several back roads before Charles turned onto Housewright Hollow Road and then tried to drive up a four-wheeler trail beside a residence. The truck reportedly made it about 100 yards up the trail before Charles exited the truck and fled on foot and eluded arrest.
Upon searching the truck officers allegedly located 4.85 ounces of marijuana, 16 Clonazepam pills, .3 grams of meth and a glass meth pipe.
Begley issued a warrant against Charles for felony evading arrest, four stop sign violations, reckless driving, speeding, leaving the scene of an accident, driving left of center, reckless driving, driving on revoked 4th offense, no insurance, no vehicle registration, three counts of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on all charges stemming from the May 14 incident and the Oct. 5 incidents. He is scheduled to appear in court again on June 6.
He also pleaded guilty Monday to a probation violation stemming from a July 19, 2020 arrest. He’d previously pleaded guilty on July 26, 2021 to meth possession, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license.
On Monday Charles was sentenced to serve 11 months and 29 days in jail at 75 percent on the probation violation.