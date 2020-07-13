JULY 15
HAWKINS CO. COMMISSION EMA-PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE MEETING, Commission Meeting Room, Courthouse, Room 214, 2 p.m. Dawson Fields, Chairman.
JULY 16
DR. MANNY SETHI, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by the retiring Lamar Alexander, will participate in "A Different Kind of Difference Town Hall Meeting", at Occasions on the Square, in Rogersville. The event begins at 2 p.m. and the public is welcome.
JULY 18
R.D. AND SARAH PRICE REUNION scheduled for this date has been cancelled.
CHAMBER OF COMMERCE GOLF TOURNAMENT at McDonald Hills Golf Course, beginning at 9 a.m. $200 entry fee per team.
JULY 22
HAWKINS CO. COMMISSION DELINQUENT TAX COMMITTEE MEETING, Administration Building, 2 p.m. Donnie Talley, Chairman.
JULY 24-25
DAY CAMP, Rogersville Baptist Temple, Friday, July 24, 6-9 p.m. and Saturday July 25, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For ages 7-18.
JULY 28
HAWKINS CO. BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING, County Commission Meeting Room, Room 214, Hawkins County Courthouse, 5 p.m. John Metz, Chairman.
JULY 28
ELECTION DAY MACHINE INSEPECTION at the Hawkins Co Election Office, located on the second floor of the Courthouse Annex, Room 301, 10 a.m. Voting machines used for the Aug. 6, Federal and State Republic and Democratic Primary Elections and the County General Election in Hawkins County, will be available for inspection.
JULY 29-30
GRADUATION for Walters State Community College students. Health Programs grads will participate in the July 29 ceremony; all others in the July 30 event. Both will happen on the Morristown campus.
JULY 31
“DRIVE-THRU” FUNDRAISER HOT DOG DINNER at Panther Creek/Kyles Ford Volunteer Fire Dept., starting at 5 p.m., $6 per dinner, which includes a chili dog, baked beans, cole slaw, chips and a drink. Due to Covid-19, the Fire Dept. needs your support more than ever in order to keep our trucks running and protecting the community. Each and every one of you coming out to support this event will be greatly appreciated. Thank you!
AUGUST 5
ELECTION MACHINE TAPES MAY BE VIEWED at the Hawkins Co Election Office, located on the second floor of the Courthouse Annex, Room 301, 10 a.m. Machine tapes used for the Aug. 5 Federal and State Republic and Democratic Primary Elections and the County General Election in Hawkins County, , will be available for inspection.
AUGUST 16
JOHN AND ANN CARPENTER REUNION scheduled for this date has been cancelled.