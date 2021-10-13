Volunteer Speedway hosted Hall of Fame "Legends of The Gap" Night Saturday featuring a full slate of racing, as well as the induction of several legendary East Tennessee drivers into the track’s HOF.
Among the inductees were two Hawkins County racers — Bobby Edens of Bulls Gap; and David Bundren of Rogersville.
Other members of the 2021 Volunteer Speedway Hall of Fame class include Brogie Broyles of Piney Flats; Mike Clonce of Bean Station; Rick Norris of Kingsport; Bobby Mays of Jonesborough; Skimp Henry of Newport; Mark Douglas of Knoxville; Tim Frye of Mosheim; Warren McMahan of Dandridge; Randy Ford of Johnson City; Dale Ball of Johnson City; Danny James of Newport; and Charles "Charlie" Byrd of Jonesborough.
Also named to the Volunteer Speedway Hall of Fame was longtime East Tennessee racing photographer Randall Perry.
The next race not he Volunteer Speedway schedule is the $10,000-to-win Castrol FloRacing Night in America Wednesday, Oct. 20 which includes a $10,000-to-win Super Late Model race.
Admission is $30 adult grandstand, kids (5-10) $10, with ages 4-and-under free. Pit gates open at 3 p.m. and grandstands at 4 p.m. and hot laps begin at 6:30 p.m.
The lineup includes Super Late Model (40 laps), Sportsman Late Model (20 laps), Street Stock (20 laps), and Front Wheel Drive (20 laps).
Hall of Fame ‘Legends of the Gap race results Oct. 9
CRATE LATE MODEL (25 laps)
Rusty Ballenger #29; 2. Josh Henry #B00; 3. Kaede Loudy #71; 4. Jacob Owens #29C; 5. Trey Bayne #21; 6. John Tweed #5; 7. Tim Maupin #3; 8. Michael Smith #4; 9. Bryson Dennis #15; 10. Jackie Hughes #27; 11. Heath Alvey #26; 12. Conner Pate #13; 13. Tommy Eastridge #37; 14. Josh Baker #1; 15. Tyler Smith #32; 16. Max Baker #1B; 17. Ronnie Hedden #117
SPORTSMAN LATE MODEL (20 laps)
1. Wayne Rader #01; 2. Brad Seagle #31; 3. Dustin Ratliff #10; 4. Jed Emert #98; 5. Billy Branch #71; 6. Warren McMahan #33; 7. David Bullington #20; 8. Aaron Jones #7J; 9. Gary Blanken #05; 10. Blayne Pauley #12B; 11. Kris Pauley #B54; 12. Joe Bray #76; 13. David Bider #3; 14. Chris Stine #10S; 15. Shane Starnes #112; 16. Addison Cardwell #07A; 17. Billy Galloway #G21; 18. Chase Lawson #4; 19. Jamie Singleton #57; 20. Chase Johnson #94
Did Not Start: Kip Sawyer #44, Brandon Waller #71W
STREET STOCK (20 laps)
1. Josh Henry #B01; 2. Shawn Henry #31 3. JD Smith #2S; 4. Wendell Williams #71; 5. Marvin Green Jr. #15; 6. Tim Stevens #11; 7. David Robins #59; 8. Dylan Wolfe #5; 9. Mike Eickleberry #81; 10. Eric Moore #12; 11. Bo Smith #2; 12. Tracy Wolfe #11; 13. Jon Cook #0Z
Did Not Start: Bobby Coffey #98
CLASSIC (20 laps)
1. Marcus Mays #12M; 2. Charles Bates #27; 3. Jeff Mays #6; 4. Garrett Smith #74; 5. Sarah Canning #13; 6. Dakota Bowman #57; 7. Kevin Crane #52; 8. Matthew Lloyd #1-J
Did Not Start: Christian Runyon #71
FRONT WHEEL DRIVE (20 laps)
1. Daniel Wright #4; 2. Jason Ketron #28; 3. James Burnette #18; 4. Daniel Tate #2D; 5. Danny Tate #D2; 6. Josh Detwiler #38D; 7. Cody Bean #2; 8. Dave Mitchell #59; 9. David Trent #57; 10. Dan Sandiford #1S; 11. Robert Holstrom #65; 12. Mitchell Lambdin #28; 13. DJ Long #57; 14. Jimmy Linville #12; 15. Josh Ramsey #21; 16. Eric Partin #75; 17. Jason Wilde #21W; 18. Brandon Crawford #00; 19. Tanner Tate #22; 20. Scott Velez #44
Did Not Start: Bo Gilley #B3