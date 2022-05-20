Retired SSG Eric Foulks is the first veteran of his era to take command of Rogersville’s American Legion Post 21.
Last month of Post 21 Commander Dennis Elkins, who is a Vietnam Veteran, retired.
Foulks, who served two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan, was elected at the new Commander on April 26.
Foulks, 43 served in the Army from 2000 until 2012 when he was medically discharged as a result of being wounded oversees. He has been in the American Legion for eight years, serving last year as Adjutant.
He told the Review earlier this week he hopes to carry on the progress and improvements that took place under Elkins’ command and hopefully inspire more veterans from his generation to join the American Legion and keep local Legionnaire traditions alive and flourishing.
“My goal is to get back involved with the community, and let the public know that building is open,” Foulks said. “Just by me working there two days per week we’ve got veterans who pull up and join because they say they never knew the building was open. When Dennis came in, they were closing that building. The roof had to be replaced, and they were going to close it. He stepped up and helped save that building, and kept membership going and alive.”
Foulks he has big plans to involve more veterans, and the community as whole in American Legion.
Foulks added, “I want to pick up where he (Elkins) left off and not only get new members involved, but also get the public involved. More programs. More events. We’ve got to have things for our members to do, so we’re going to be busy.”
More than anything he wants to get veterans from his generation more involved. But, he knows they’re not going to just come and sit around.
“My generation needs to feel involved,” Foulks said. “If you don’t put me involved, I have no reason to come to the building. That’s why you’re going to start seeing some activity from that building.”
He added, “It’s like Field of Dreams up there. If we build it, they will come.”
Foulks was born Morristown and graduated from South Greene High School in 1998. He joined the U.S. Army in 2000, completing Basic and Advanced Training at Fort Leonard Wood, graduating as a 12B Combat Engineer.
He has held positions of team leader, assistant squad leader, squad leader, and Platoon Sergeant. His assignments include 555th Combat Engineer Group, the 14th Combat Engineer Battalion (Corps Wheeled), and Charlie Company at Fort Lewis.
He also held the position of a Processing NCO with Bravo Company, 43rd AG Reception Battalion at Ft. Leonard Wood which is charged with in-processing new soldiers to the U.S. Army.
Foulks last assignment was to the 19th Engineer Battalion, 15th Engineer Company (Horizontal) at Fort Knox.
Some of the highlights of his career include his assignment to the 14th Combat Engineer Battalion, where he participated in numerous field exercises to include the Yakima Training Center and four deployments to NTC.
He served in the unit assigned to NIFC and fought fires during the summer of 2001.
In 2003, Foulks served in Operation Iraqi Freedom as a combat engineer and demolitions expert during Task Force Trailblazer. During his deployment there, he pioneered the operations of the new mine detection system (Buffalo).
Foulks also served the U.S. Army by processing more than 3,000 soldiers a year as a processing NCO with Bravo Company, 43rd AG BN. In August 2006 he was deployed again in the support of Operation Iraqi Freedom with the 19th Engineer Battalion.
April 2009 he was called upon once again in the support of Operation Enduring Freedom with the 19th Engineer Battalion to Afghanistan.
He lives in Rogersville with his wife Desiree Foulks and two daughters.