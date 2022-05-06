Navigating through holidays like Mother’s Day can be difficult after divorce. Here’s how to make sure it doesn’t become a sticky situation.
OPEN COMMUNICATION
Both parents should be respectful and transparent about the process, from planning to drop off and pick up. Communication issues are often at the root of divorce, so this might be easier said than done. But the focus here is on smoothing the way for a parent to spend time with her children on a very special day. It’s not the time to bring up past issues.
FOCUS ON THE KIDS
Hard feelings may remain after a marriage ends, but the holidays are for kids — and this one, really, is no different. Mother’s Day is a chance for little ones to put their mother’s care and sacrifice into perspective, then to show how thankful they are. Discuss how children want to honor mom, then help them with handmade projects and special messages, as needed. Follow their lead, and you’ll be ensuring their words are heard and wishes are followed — but also taking any personal conflict out of the process, as well.
REMAIN FLEXIBLE
For a previous Mother’s Day, parents of youngsters might have simply purchased gifts and put the child’s name on it. Is that still appropriate after divorce? Do whatever feels comfortable for your family. The key to making potentially awkward circumstances work is remaining flexible. Concessions might have to be made, for instance, on visitation schedules in order to accommodate the holiday. If your children are teenaged or older, they are more able to manage shopping, craft making and transportation. Younger kids might need more help, however, beginning with advice from you about gift ideas. At this point, you may still know more about your ex’s hobbies, favorite flower, cherished movies and music, or preferred restaurants than your kids do. Helping children choose the perfect gift will give the day more meaning for them.
WHY IT’S IMPORTANT
Managing situations like these with love and care helps younger children understand the concept of conflict resolution, a needed skill both at home and in our work lives. Putting them first can also give a child the confidence they need to move through a painful experience like divorce. At the same time, teaching them how to honor their mother, even after you’ve split up, is also teaching them how to honor the other women in their lives.