The Northeast Regional Health Office announced Tuesday that beginning Wednesday, Aug. 18 local health departments throughout the region will expand hours of COVID-19 PCR testing and self-test kits.
The health departments within the public health region include Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins-Church Hill, Hawkins-Rogersville, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington Counties.
COVID-19 PCR testing is done by a nurse or medic with a nasal swab. People remain in their vehicle and drive through the test line.
All local health departments within the region will provide drive-through testing Monday through Friday between 8:30 – 9:30 am.
Those hours include both Hawkins County locations: Church Hill, 247 Silver Lake Road; and Rogersville, 201 Park Blvd.
Test results may be available within 72 hours, depending on the volume of tests that the testing lab receives.
Self-testing kits are available for pick-up at each of the health departments listed below Monday through Friday between 8:30 am-4:00 pm. People using self-test kits need to be 18 years or older, have a smart phone and e-mail address.