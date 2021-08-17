Hawkins Health Department to set up drive-thru COVID-19 testing site
Photo courtesy of Hawkins Co. EMA

The Northeast Regional Health Office announced Tuesday that beginning Wednesday, Aug. 18 local health departments throughout the region will expand hours of COVID-19 PCR testing and self-test kits.

The health departments within the public health region include Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins-Church Hill, Hawkins-Rogersville, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington Counties.

COVID-19 PCR testing is done by a nurse or medic with a nasal swab. People remain in their vehicle and drive through the test line.

All local health departments within the region will provide drive-through testing Monday through Friday between 8:30 – 9:30 am.

Those hours include both Hawkins County locations: Church Hill, 247 Silver Lake Road; and Rogersville, 201 Park Blvd.

Test results may be available within 72 hours, depending on the volume of tests that the testing lab receives.

Self-testing kits are available for pick-up at each of the health departments listed below Monday through Friday between 8:30 am-4:00 pm. People using self-test kits need to be 18 years or older, have a smart phone and e-mail address.