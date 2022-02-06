Question: Are the Ten Commandments still required by God?
Part #10 the Ninth Commandment (Exodus 20:16).
Answer: “Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor.” This is the fifth commandment to deal with social issues in our society. The word false comes from the Hebrew word meaning lying, wrongfully, or vain.
Once again, in this commandment, God is dealing with something that frequently take place in the human life, therefore the design of the Ten Commandments: tearing down the walls of sin, showing Satan he can’t win!
Let’s keep this in mind as we study this commandment; venting spite against another by giving him/her a worst character than he/she deserves, is false witness. We can only guard against this by having a spirit of love coupled with a deep regard for the truth, and aiming always to only say the very best we can conscientiously say about them. Jesus said it this way: Matthew 5:37 (KJV) But let your communication be, Yea, yea; Nay, nay: for whatsoever is more than these cometh of evil. The point Jesus is making is that statements are to be simply the truth in a positive manner without any intent of judging or personal harm.
So, with this in mind let’s take a serious look at what the Bible says about the sin of false witness.
It is hated by God: Proverbs 6:16-19 (KJV) These six things doth the LORD hate: yea, seven are an abomination unto him: 17 A proud look, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood, 18 An heart that deviseth wicked imaginations, feet that be swift in running to mischief, 19 A false witness that speaketh lies, and he that soweth discord among brethren. I personally would not place much emphasis on the number seven as it appears here, but rather place the emphasis on God’s attitude toward unrighteous actions of the Christian. I say this because there is no doubt that Solomon could have named many other sins than just the seven that he did mention. So, I think the rise and growth of sin is what is important for us to be aware of in our lives.
Forbidden by God: Exodus 20:16 (KJV) Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbour. As a matter of fact, all lying is forbidden by the teaching of the Bible. Consider Revelation 21:8 (KJV) But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death. Folks, that’s plain enough for me!
Causes suffering: Psalm 27:12 (KJV) Deliver me not over unto the will of mine enemies: for false witnesses are risen up against me, and such as breathe out cruelty. In David’s prayer for support so that his enemies could not overcome him he highlighted the bitterness of a false witness. David knew and understood that a physical attack could be seen and dealt with, but an attack by someone making a false report would be behind his back and he would not be able to deal with it. Folks, that’s a cowardly weapon used by a cowardly person. That’s just not the Christian way!
Merits punishment: Proverbs 19:5-9 (KJV) A false witness shall not be unpunished, and he that speaketh lies shall not escape. 6 Many will intreat the favour of the prince: and every man is a friend to him that giveth gifts. 7 All the brethren of the poor do hate him: how much more do his friends go far from him? he pursueth them with words, yet they are wanting to him. 8 He that getteth wisdom loveth his own soul: he that keepeth understanding shall find good. 9 A false witness shall not be unpunished, and he that speaketh lies shall perish. It is easy to see from verses 5 & 9 that there is very little difference, if any, between a false witness and a liar. It is true that we often “bend” the truth when we are talking with someone that we consider to be prominent. This is seen and judged by God, as well as being seen and judged by those around us thus causing problems socially among people. God expects us to be wise in our ways (v 8), which excludes false witness, keeping our souls safe for our home in heaven. Remember, there’ll be no liars in heaven!
Comes from a corrupt heart: Matthew 15:19 (KJV) For out of the heart proceed evil thoughts, murders, adulteries, fornications, thefts, false witness, blasphemies. When a person’s heart is not right things can and do take place that just should not have been. Jesus states in v 8 that we can worship God, at least convince ourselves that we do, when our heart is separated from God. So, with a heart, man’s inner person, in that corrupt condition evil things take place because the outer man is footloose and fancy free to do as it pleases. Remember, man’s ways are not God’s ways: Isaiah 55:9.
Once again, we find that the very essence of the Ninth Commandment is carried over into the gospel and even more binding, in a spiritual manner, than it was in the law to the Israelites. The real question is: do we believe it and obey it?
