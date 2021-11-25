While the elves are working hard at the North Pole, Santa will be spending a lot of time in Hawkins County over the next few weeks as Christmas parade season kicks off Saturday, Dec. 4.
Rogersville celebrates “A Hometown Christmas” with the annual Christmas Parade, tree lighting and caroling beginning 4 p.m.
There’s extra incentive this year to enter a creative float. Cash prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.
As usual, Santa will be bringing up the rear riding atop a fire truck, although he won’t be eligible for a cash prize.
Parade entries that would like to be judged for a prize should be in the parking lot in front of East Rogersville Baptist Church by 3 p.m., and be ready to be judged no later than 3:15 p.m.
For more information or to acquire a parade entry application call the Rogersville Chamber of Commerce office at (423) 272-2186. Applications are also available on the Chamber website rogersvilletnchamber.com
Parade entries that do not wish to be judged will line up at Rogersville Middle School on the corner of East Main Street and Warrior Street.
At 4 p.m. the parade will make its way down Main Street and end at the parking lot on the corner of West Main Street and Armstrong Road.
Debbie Beal and ‘Swap Shop’ stars
Debbie Beal, owner of the WRGS 1370/FM 94.5 and home of “The World Famous Swap Shop” has been named the 2021 Rogersville Christmas Parade Grand Marshal.
Beal is being honored for her many years of volunteer service which includes serving on the on Rogersville Heritage Association Board, the Rogersville Art Council and she currently serves on the Rogersville Main Street Board.
Beal was responsible for bringing many community events to Rogersville as well promoting businesses.
Her vision for a reality show based on her World Famous Swap Shop radio show has become a reality, bringing recognition to Rogersville thanks to the recently released NETFLIX show “Swap Shop”.
On the float with Beal will stars of “Swap Shop” including “Jennifer & Doug” from Picker’s Paradise in Tazewell, and Larry Thacker from West Main Antiques in Johnson City.
The Christmas Tree Lighting in front of the Hawkins County Courthouse will take place immediately after the Christmas Parade.
The lighting ceremony will be highlighted by a concert performed by Hawkins Elementary School students under the direction of Katie Barbham; as well as the Cherokee Chorus under the direction of Erica Woods.
More Rogersville Christmas funThe Hale Springs Inn will host “Breakfast with Santa” on Saturday, Dec. 4 with an 8 a.m. seating and a 10 a.m. seating.
Aside from enjoying a breakfast buffet, and getting some quality time with Santa, children will also make a Christmas craft. Reservations are required for Breakfast with Santa. Please call the Hale Springs Inn at (423) 272-5171.
Rogersville Main Street will also be hosting an “Elf Shop” at the Chamber of Commerce office at 110 East Kyle Street on Dec. 4, from 1-6 p.m.
Children can stop by and purchased Christmas gifts for their family and have them wrapped by members of the Heritage Lites Youth Leadership Program.
Downtown Merchants and restaurants will be open the evening of Dec. 4 for special Christmas shopping and dining.
Parades and Christmas events across the county
Bulls Gap holds its downtown Christmas Tree lighting on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m., followed by a free Christmas Concert in the Community Center beside City Hall.
The Bulls Gap Christmas Parade is Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m., with lineup at Bulls Gap School beginning at 1 p.m.
Bulls Gap is also having a Christmas home decorating contest which will be judged the weekend of Dec. 10-12. For more information call Bulls Gap City Hall at (423) 235-5216.
Church Hill holds it’s Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. For more information contact Church Hill City Hall at (423) 357-6161.
Surgoinsville holds its Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. For more information contact Surgoinsville City Hall at (423) 345-2213.
Mount Carmel holds its Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m., with lineup in the Hardee’s parking lot beginning at 1 p.m. For more information call Mount Carmel City Hall at (423) 357-7311.
On Dec. 18 Mount Carmel also has its annual “Santa Run” where Santa rides on top of a fire truck with sirens blaring and passes by every house in town, throwing candy out to any residents who come greet him at the road.