Approximately 80 youngsters spent Saturday morning fishing for prizes, trophies and mostly for fun during the annual Church Hill Trout Rodeo in Alexander Creek at Jaycees Park.
Every year the city builds a series of dams in the creek to trap hundreds of “eating size” trout that are dumped in courtesy of Buffalo Springs Hatchery.
Saturday morning boys and girls ages 4-16 competed in three age groups for first to catch a fish, first to catch the limit of three and biggest fish.
The winners in the first fish category included Madelynn Walker and Jayden Lovell (ages 4-7); Makayla Walker and Tristan Smith (ages 8-11); and Braylee Evans and Matthew Walker (ages 12-16).
The winners for first to catch their limit were Jayden Lovell (4-7 boys); Addyson Lovell (8-11 girls); Braylee Evans (12-16 girls); and Lucas Hall (12-16 boys).
Audrey Henley had the biggest overall fish award at 2.21pounds.
Several bicycles and other prizes were also awarded in drawings. The Trout rodeo is sponsored by the VFW Post 9754, Buffalo Springs Hatchery, CASVA Angus Farm, and Food City.
All photos by Randy Ball.