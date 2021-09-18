First Community Bank (FCB) of East Tennessee announced three promotions Tuesday which went into effect Sept. 1.
• Beverly Oxford has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Loan Operations Manager. Beverly joined First Community Bank of East Tennessee in 2019 as Vice President and Loan Operations Manager. Beverly is responsible for all loan operations of the bank. In addition, she is involved with development, implementation, and monitoring of bank credit policy. Beverly has forty-one years of loan administration, loan operations and compliance experience. She currently resides in Morristown, Tennessee.
• Dana Parkinson has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Senior Commercial Lender. She most recently served the bank as Vice President and Commercial Lending Officer. With more than 27 years of financial services experience, Parkinson holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a concentration in Banking from ETSU and is a graduate from SW Graduate School of Banking at the Cox School of Business, from Southern Methodist University in Dallas TX. She currently resides in Johnson City, Tennessee.
• Matt Cradic has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. He most recently served the bank as VP of Finance and Accounting. Matt has also been appointed as an Executive Officer of the bank.
With more than 18 years of financial services experience, Cradic holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from UVA Wise and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant. He currently resides in Kingsport, Tennessee.
About First Community Bank of East Tennessee
With more than $190 million in assets, First Community Bank offers a complete range of financial services including savings, checking, CDs, investment services, consumer, mortgage, and commercial lending, business services, and much more. The philosophy of local bank decision-making and personalized service is the driving force of First Community Bank. Founded in 1993, First Community Bank has five locations in Rogersville, Surgoinsville, Church Hill and Kingsport. For more information, visit www.fcbanktn.com or stop by a branch near you.