A HUGE thank you to the vision and commitment of Holston Electric to provide high speed fiber optic Internet service to Hawkins County.
We opened Amis Mill Eatery in the County in 2010. Credit and Debit cards are processed online. The vast majority of restaurant purchases are with cards.
It was a struggle for us as satellite service was the only option as telephone processing was too slow. The satellites were not reliable creating constant problems.
The cable company line ended about a mile from us and an extension was cost prohibitive. So again a huge thank you not only from County businesses but from us individuals and students also.
We are blessed to make the Thomas Amis Historic Site and Amis Mill Eatery available to the people. We have the wonderful opportunity to meet so many people.
The recent migration of great newcomers has been fascinating. Of the many good reasons to relocate to east TN one that is high on the list is high speed Internet. We have seen numerous new residents who work remotely online choose to relocate here. Thank you Holston Electric.
Jake and Wendy Jacobs
Rogersville, TN