A man currently free on $25,000 bond for meth trafficking and other charges was arrested again for meth trafficking last week as a result of a traffic stop for speeding on Clinch Valley Road.
Timothy Shawn Dennis, 42, 551 Pumpkin Valley Road, Eidson, is scheduled to appear in Hawkins County Criminal Court on Dec, 9 for a plea hearing on charges including possession of meth with intent to deliver, maintaining a dwelling for drug use, and felony evading arrest.
Last month his wife and co-defendent, Ashley Dawn Dennis, 31, was sentenced to eight years of supervised probation and $7,629 in fines and fees on that same case.
On the afternoon of Nov. 15 HCSO Deputy Dustin Winter reported observing red 1997 Nissan pickup traveling 56 mph in a 40 mph zone on Clinch Valley Road.
Upon stopping the truck Winter reportedly observed the driver, later identified as Dennis, appear as if he was trying to place something under his seat and behind the truck seat.
When Dennis opened his door Winter observed a small zipper bag tucked under his seat.
When Winter asked for consent to search, Dennis said it wasn’t his truck and he could search what was his.
Inside the bag Winter reported finding a digital scale.
“I told him the scale was indicative of drug use and he stated that was the purpose of the scale in the bag,” Winter said. “Because he stated the scale was for drug purposes I searched the vehicle. Behind the seat where the suspect was digging around I found a small zipper pouch.”
Winter reported that inside the zipper pouch he found 3.6 grams of meth, three oxycodone pills, a partial Suboxone strip, and six empty baggies.
Dennis was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, simple possession of Schedule II narcotics, simple possession of Schedule III narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was arraigned on Nov. 17 in Hawkins County Sessions Court and released on recognizance on the condition that he report weekly to the probation officer for random drug screens and bond monitoring.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled in Sessions Court for Dec. 13.