SEPTEMBER
BOOKER-HARRIS REUNION: normally held in Sept. has been cancelled for 2020.
CHURCH HILL HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1955 is cancelled for 2020.
SEPTEMBER 3
EDUCATION COMMITTEE MEETING: at Charles E. Fuller Training Room, 1722 E. Main St., Rogersville-Bus Shop, beginning at 5:15 p.m.
SEPTEMBER 3-4
YARD SALE FUNDRAISER: at the Rogersville Senior Citizens Center, from 8-3. Everyone that attends is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
SEPTEMBER 6
HOMECOMING at Independence Methodist Church: on Clinch Mountain Rd., in Eidson, 10:30 a.m. There will be special singing and preaching along with a covered dish lunch at Horton Store Bldg.
SEPTEMBER 7
TOWN OF ROGERSVILLE OFFICES CLOSED: for Labor Day. The garbage pickup for Monday will be on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Please have your garbage out by 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
SEPTEMBER 12
RELAY FOR LIFE LUMINARIA DISPLAY: in downtown Rogersville from 8 — 10 p.m. At approximately 8 p.m., we will light the Luminaria bags to remember those individuals who have been affected by cancer. Candles will be lit in Honor or Memory of cancer patients and placed on the Depot St. sidewalks. Due to COVID-19, we have been unable to have our Relay event this year and our fundraising has been severely impacted. A large portion of the funds raised in Hawkins Co. is used for research at Vanderbilt and St. Jude’s hospitals. We invite you to light a Luminaria for a loved one who has been touched by cancer, and drive thru or walk thru downtown on Saturday, Sept. 12 to view the bags. Bags are $5 each and can be purchased from a Relay Team Member. Contact Pam Mayo at 272-7354 to purchase a bag or for more information.
SEPTEMBER 26
COURTNEY CEMETERY BENEFIT SINGING: 192 Morrisett Chapel Rd., Whitesburg, has been cancelled. However, someone will be at the Cemetery, Sunday afternoon, to receive donations. Call 423-235-5286 for more information. As always, the trustees thank everyone for generous donations to maintain Courtney Cemetery.