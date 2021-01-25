Louise Thurman Goins
KINGSPORT - Louise Thurman Goins, 89, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021. She was born February 1, 1931, in Rogersville, to the late Pearl and Monta Thurman. Louise was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church since April 22, 1956. Louise helped Walmart for many years in the men and boys department, and then in the floral department when the Supercenter was built. She then worked at Hood’s Treasure Basket for several years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Alvin Goins; brother, Monta Dana (M.D.) Thurman Junior and wife Odell; and sisters, Mildred Gibbons and husband Charles, Imogene (Jean) Davidson and husband Don, and Agnes Minor and husband Arthur (Reed).
Louise is survived by her daughter, TeRonna Goins Hall and husband Tim; grandchildren, Jacquilyn (Jackie) Musser and husband Cody, and Christopher Hall and brother, James Howard (Jimmy) Thurman and wife Sharon.
The family wishes to give special thanks to the staff of Lonesome Pine Hospital 2nd floor, ICU, and hospice nurses, as well as Dr.’s Robin Lange and Christopher Bishop, for their kind, loving, and compassionate care for Louise.
Due to Covid-19 and for the family’s safety, there will be a drop in visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The family will not be present.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 18, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Pastor Wayne Baker and Pastor Rick Vannoy officiating. The services will be livestreamed. You may visit her obituary on our website to view the service.
Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2101 Stadium Dr, Kingsport, TN 37664.
Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Louise Thurman Goins.